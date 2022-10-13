Personal Care Market For Men to grow by USD 18.34 Bn by 2026, Growing popularity of emerging fashion trends among Millennials to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care market for men value is anticipated to grow by USD 18.34 bn, at a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers the personal care market for men segmentation by product (skincare, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair color, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Care Market for Men 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as evolving fashion trends in hair styling, rising awareness about hair loss increased sales of hair care products will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the availability of counterfeit products will restrict the market growth.

The use of social media marketing will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, regulatory compliance for product composition, labeling, and packaging is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Request Free Sample Report.

Company Profiles

The personal care market for men report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including

Amway Corp.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Combe Inc.

Coty Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care Co

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp

L'Oreal SA

Mary Kay Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

Product (skincare, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair color, and others)

Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

North America will account for 35% of market growth. In North America, the personal care market for males is mostly centered in the US and Canada. Compared to other regions, this region's market will grow more quickly or more slowly. Over the course of the projection period, the personal care market for males in North America will expand due to the Millennial generation's growing popularity of new fashion trends.

Men's personal care market share increase in the skincare category will be strong. Affordable skincare products with decent quality and value are what consumers want. The presence of both international and local suppliers exacerbates market rivalry. Given that their uses for the skin on the body and the face differ, multifunctional skincare products are in high demand. Thus, greater use of natural and organic skincare products is a result of growing awareness of skin health. Such skin care-related aspects will accelerate market growth during the anticipated term. Buy Sample Report.

Personal Care Market For Men Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $18.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Colgate Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp, LOreal SA, Mary Kay Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Pangea Naturals Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Revlon Inc, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Avon Co., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vedix Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

