Personal Care Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 3.91 bn at a CAGR of 2% |17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal care packaging market in the metal & glass containers industry is expected to grow by USD 3.91 billion from 2020 to 2024 at a CAGR of 2%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Personal Care Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the Personal Care Packaging Market - Download a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albéa Services SAS, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging UK Ltd., Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising global personal care spending will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental concerns related to the use of plastic packaging will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the personal care packaging market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal care packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.



Story continues

Personal Care Packaging Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal care packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal care packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal care packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal care packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Green Packaging Market -The green packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 118.88 billion and record a CAGR of 8.63% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!!

Chocolate Packaging Market -The chocolate packaging market has the potential to grow by USD 3.82 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.13%. Download a free sample report now!!

Personal Care Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 3.91 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albéa Services SAS, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, HCP Packaging UK Ltd., Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download this personal care packaging market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-care-packaging-market-is-expected-to-grow-by--3-91-bn-at-a-cagr-of-2-17000-technavio-reports-301391793.html

SOURCE Technavio