Personal Care Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

The personal care packaging market was valued at USD 24. 49 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 31. 9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4. 78% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

Personal care packaging is essential for the beauty and cosmetic industry since it adds to the visual appeal and contributes to increasing the aesthetic value of the product. Thus, many players are continually investing in visually attractive packaging for hair care, skincare, deodorants, etc.



- Cosmetic packaging is a significant part of the personal care packaging market. The packaging in the cosmetic industry has grown significantly in recent years. The cosmetic industry has the most varied packaging requirements of all the other sectors. The materials used vary from different metals, glass, paper, and plastics, and these materials are used to make containers with different shapes and sizes and dispensing mechanisms.

- Plastic, in the form of primary containers, secondary flexible pouches, caps and closures, and nozzles, is one of the primary packaging materials used by the cosmetic industry. The plastic tube is one of the significant containers in the cosmetic industry. It can store liquid-solid and semi-solid materials and dispense products in the controlled proportions. Also, tubes can provide better contamination protection, when compared to other containers.

- In Asia, the rise in disposable incomes and the growing popularity of skincare products from natural and organic ingredients will remain the primary factors driving the growth. Socio-demographic changes in the region are affecting the demand for natural ingredients for cosmetics and related products. The region’s aging populations (in Korea, China, Japan, and India) are increasing the demand for natural ingredients with active properties, such as anti-aging.

- Oral care is gaining benefits from the rising consumer consciousness related to the importance of prevention of oral problems and proper oral hygiene. Most of the toothpaste brands in the United States registered positive growth in 2019. About 76.3% of the respondents/patients suffering from diabetes in Italy said that they brush their teeth after each meal (as per the data published by FAND (Associazione Italiana Diabetic)). Such trends are anticipated to increase the demand for plastic packaging in oral care products.

- The spread of COVID-19 negatively impacted the market, due to disruptions in the supply chain, resulting in extended factory closures, globally. Logistically, it has been difficult for bottles, cartons, and pump makers to provide to personal care companies. In most of the countries, the governments put personal care industry under the essential commodity category, allowing them to function. Still, there is no clarity on the operation of ancillary units that make the foil, packaging material, printers, and utility consumables, like briquettes/gases (required to run boilers).



Key Market Trends

Hair Care is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- Haircare brands use packaging to their advantage, both in the salon and beyond. Haircare for the retail segment is highly competitive, and hair care brands are relying on packaging differentiation to forge a connection with consumers. Most of the haircare brands experiment with the interplay of matte and gloss printing techniques and are increasingly incorporating sensory elements into their packaging. The use of treatment oils for added heat styling protection, imparting shine, or decreasing frizz has led to the increased use of dropper packaging as a dosing and precision application method.

- Many Japanese beauty giants are keen to push forward their presence in Europe. For instance, Kao’s haircare brand based in Tokyo, Guhl, is tapping into rising demand for sustainable products. Guhl, a Kao-owned hair care player, available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, has launched a new sustainable packaging, meaning its shampoo bottles now consist of 50% recycled Polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). Moreover, the conditioner bottles used were made of 100% polypropylene (PP) and therefore were fully recyclable.

- Haircare products also use jar packaging. Different jars such as double wall jars, single wall jars, acrylic jars, and metal shelled jars to create an elegant appearance with hair care products. These jars can easily hold large volumes of gels, creams, waxes, balms pastes, or pomades. Similarly, low profile jars of glass and plastic are suitable for travel-sized packaging or high-end creams, lotions, and gels. In 2019, P&G owned a haircare brand; Herbal Essences partnered with TerraCycle to create a recyclable shampoo and conditioner bottle made with 25% beach plastic. Herbal Essences unveils beach plastic hair care packaging.

- In November 2019, L’Oréal moved to a pouch package for hair care products. The company collaborated with ProAmpac to develop a unique and more sustainable, flexible package. For L’Oréal’s REDKEN Flash Lift Bonder, the supplier replaced a rigid container with an inner bag and twisted tie with a single flexible package that includes a distinctive pour spout. Moreover, Toni & Guy, an international chain of hairdressing salons, has developed new packaging designs to appeal to more ‘grown-up’ consumers. They relate closely to the brand’s salon and want reassurance for purchasing a genuine salon brand product.



North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- The United States is a leading cosmetics, personal care products, and fragrances market. According to a study commissioned by the Brazilian Association of the Personal Hygiene, Perfumery and Cosmetics Industry in 2018, the United States was the most valuable cosmetics industry in the globe generating a revenue of USD 89.5 billion. The cosmetics market in the country has been dominated by players like L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble Co., and other leading players. Similarly, the cosmetic packaging landscape in the country is consolidated with a few significant players like Albea SA, AptarGroup, Inc., etc.

- The United States’ personal care market is experiencing a growing demand for premiumization in line with the global trend. This, in turn, is driving demand for innovative and premium packaging. For instance, Estée Lauder, in the recent past, launched the Bobbi Brown Art Stick Liquid Lip in a new color cosmetic container that offers convenience in the way liquid lipstick is applied. This overall premiumization is driving upscale packaging in glass and specialty cosmetic containers. In sync with the premiumization demands and intense focus on innovative and decorative packaging, Apatar Group Inc. acquired Fusion Packaging to expand its portfolio of differentiated design and decorative offerings for the cosmetics segment.

- The United States is also experiencing an increased use of e-commerce channels for the procurement of personal care products by consumers. While the share of online sales remains low, it is expected to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, the consumer market in the United States is experiencing a demand for beauty products categorized as naturally driven by consumer perception of these products being safer. On account of this, the United States Government ha proposed a new bill that is expected to regulate products before they are labeled as natural. This is likely to lead to more detailed labeling of ingredients before they are labeled as natural.

- The Canadian Government has been playing a significant role in the development of its cosmetics industry. The formation of the Canadian Cosmetic Cluster, along with the promotion of academics about Cosmetics in Canada, is expected to contribute to the growth of the industry. The Canadian cluster focuses on the growth and innovation of the cosmetic industry. This is expected to help the Canadian Cosmetic Industry that is fragmented and has several SMEs proliferate. This will aid the subsequent growth of the personal care packaging industry during the forecast period. The Canadian Government has also laid down a very transparent and detailed regulatory framework for cosmetics production.



Competitive Landscape

The personal care packaging market is highly fragmented, as many players are present across the key regions. The presence of several medium and small scale manufacturers on a global and regional level, are keeping the market at high rivalry position. The market is witnessing various mergers and partnerships as well. Key players include Amcor PLC, AptarGroup Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Albea SA, Silgan Holdings Inc., etc.



- March 2020 - Aptar has created the world’s first certified recycled plastic beauty packaging that is certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and is used in the relaunch of REN Clean Skincare’s moisturizer, EVERCALM Global Protection Day Cream. This plastic is compliant for use as packaging for both food and cosmetics. It is of a quality that is equal to virgin plastic in terms of visual aspects like transparency, brightness, decorative possibilities, and flexibility.

- February 2020 - Silgan Holdings Inc. announced that it had acquired Cobra Plastics, Inc. The combination of Cobra’s over cap product line with the aerosol actuators and dispensing systems will allow Silgan to offer a broader range of integrated solutions, including functional over caps, to meet the unique needs of the customers.



