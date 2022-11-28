U.S. markets close in 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.11
    -70.01 (-1.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,804.39
    -542.64 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,022.18
    -204.18 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,829.97
    -39.22 (-2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    +0.71 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.90
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.57 (-2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0340
    -0.0065 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    +0.0120 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1941
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8830
    -0.2170 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,240.82
    -318.35 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.84
    +0.55 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Personal development Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global personal development market size is projected to grow by USD 755.16 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Global Personal Development Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global personal development market as a part of the specialized consumer services market, which covers revenue generated by consumer service providers, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and personal development, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services. Technavio calculates the global specialized consumer services market size based on revenue generated by various specialized consumer service providers such as residential service, home security service, legal service, personal service, renovation and personal development, consumer auction service, wedding service, and funeral service providers.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!

Global Personal development Market - Five Forces

The global personal development market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • Threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!

Global Personal Development Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Personal Development Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel, type, and region.

  • The offline distribution channel segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment has witnessed continuous growth over recent years with increasing favorable demographics and higher per capita income. In addition, parents' increasing awareness of the essential skills required for the overall development of their child is fostering the growth of the offline segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global personal development market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global personal development market.

  • North America held a 32% share of the global personal development market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for personal development training, the rising number of smart device users, and the expanding number of mobile broadband connections. People in the region increasingly seek strategies to improve their physical and mental well-being. Also, skills that focus on self-awareness, such as emotions, character characteristics, habits, individual values, and the psychological needs that determine individuals' day-to-day conduct, are becoming more important. All these factors have made North America one of the major markets for personal development globally.

Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Personal development Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The rise in cost-effective content development is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

  • Vendors in the market are making significant investments in content marketing strategies in the B2B space. This is helping them to connect with their target audience more effectively.

  • Vendors are developing very consistent, high-quality, and engaging content to influence audience decisions. They are taking advantage of online platforms and focusing on the weak points of the audience to attract them.

  • Such strategies adopted by vendors are driving the growth of the global personal development market.

Recent trends influencing the market

  • The rising adoption of cloud computing in the academic sector is the major trend in the market.

  • Ed-tech companies in the market are embracing cloud to provide high-quality and flexible learning options to students of personal development.

  • The preference for online content is also increasing among students as it is cost-effective and can be accessed from anywhere.

  • Many vendors are helping educational institutions to develop and improve their digital library systems using cloud services.

  • This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the global personal development market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The increasing adoption of open-source solutions will challenge the growth of the market.

  • Open-source personal development solutions in the market are available for free. They are easily available in the form of magazine articles, YouTube videos, and motivational speakers.

  • Most audiences prefer them instead of paid solutions as they are capable of delivering the same knowledge as paid sources.

  • These open-source solutions are creating a great number of challenges for the growth of market vendors, which is negatively impacting the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this personal development market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal development market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the personal development market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the personal development market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal development market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The professional development market share in the US is expected to be valued at USD 3.75 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 5.52%. The market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and pre-K-12) and type (online and offline).

  • The corporate training market share in US is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%. The market is segmented by product (technical courses and non-technical courses), end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, BFSI, IT, and others), method (blended learning, offline learning, and online learning), and geography (US).

Personal Development Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 755.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Coursera Inc., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, OpenSesame Inc., Pluralsight Inc., SkillPath, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personal development market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Self-awareness and skillset enhancement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Mental health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Physical health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.

  • 12.4 Esalen Institute

  • 12.5 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 12.6 Hay House Publishing

  • 12.7 Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.8 Nutrisystem Inc.

  • 12.9 Omega Institute

  • 12.10 Pluralsight Inc.

  • 12.11 SkillPath

  • 12.12 Skillsoft Corp.

  • 12.13 Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

  • 12.14 Toastmasters International

  • 12.15 Udemy Inc.

  • 12.16 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.17 WW International Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-development-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics--segmentation---technavio-301687087.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Nio Is a Tried and True Performer

    Nio is delivering positive results despite macroeconomic headwinds

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US b

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe dividend stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more dividend stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Consider. Across the world, investors have been scrambling to find ways to strengthen their portfolios and reduce risk as […]

  • Fire Awards: AppHarvest has created 700 Kentucky jobs. Here's what comes next

    AppHarvest is the Blazer winner in the Job Creators category for KY Inno's inaugural Fire Awards. AppHarvest (Nasdaq: APPH) has grown tremendously and we’re not just talking about produce. The Morehead, Kentucky-based agritech company, founded in 2017 and publicly listed in 2021, is operating three controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities, designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • Musk’s Twitter Slides Say ‘We’re Recruiting’ Following Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. is hiring, according to slides from a company talk tweeted by owner Elon Musk, following sweeping job reductions in a cost-cutting drive since the billionaire took over the social network.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe first slide had the words “We’re recruiting” with no further details. M

  • Hut 8 provides update on North Bay Facility

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") announces that it has requested mediation proceedings to be commended with Validus Power Corp. ("Validus"), a third-party supplier of energy to the Company's mining facility in North Bay, Ontario.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Now

    After the dramatic drop in their share prices, these tech giants have become attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Buy Amazon on Cyber Monday? Check the Charts First

    Amazon stock is struggling to rally on Cyber Monday, as the charts flash caution. Here's how bulls can trade it from here.

  • 3 Top REITs to Buy From the Rebound in Retail REIT Industry

    With shoppers' renewed enthusiasm for in-store shopping experience and retail landlords' focus on omni-channel retailing, adaptive reuse capabilities and essential retail tenants, Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry stocks SPG, KIM, SKT are in focus.

  • How to Invest Your Way Into Retiring by 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel names lead construction company for New Albany semiconductor fabs

    Intel Corp. has chosen construction and engineering firm Bechtel Corp. as the lead general contractor for construction of its $20 billion first two semiconductor fabrication facilities in New Albany.

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • You Maxed Out Your Roth IRA: Now What?

    If you’ve already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Apple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Turmoil at Apple Inc.’s key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to result in a production shortfall of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year, according to a person familiar with assembly operations.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe situation remains fluid at the plant and the estimate of lost

  • Oil Slumps Amid China Covid Crisis; Gas Prices Could Hit $2.99 By Christmas

    "This week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Netflix's 'Glass Onion' a bright spot as Thanksgiving box office disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses the Thanksgiving box office and whether consumers are shifting their behavior when it comes to streaming versus seeing movies in theaters.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe tech stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more tech stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Tech Stocks to Consider. There is broad-based consensus among finance professionals that the traditional definitions of growth and value stocks do hold-up […]