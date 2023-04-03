Personal development market size to grow by USD 755.16 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rise in cost-effective content development - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal development market size is expected to increase by USD 755.16 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in cost-effective content development. Vendors are investing heavily in content marketing strategies in the extremely competitive B2B marketing landscape. It is considered one of the most effective ways to increase audience involvement. More than any other strategy, the presence of consistent, high-quality, and engaging content influences audience decisions. Hence, vendors are taking advantage of these platforms. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The personal development market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), type (self-awareness and skillset enhancement, mental health, and physical health), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the online segment during the forecast period. Personal development is a process that involves expanding knowledge and improving personal skills. It allows people to assess their skills and qualities, consider their aims in life, and set new goals. The rapid use of digital technology in the market is expected to increase the demand for virtual platforms for self-improvement during the forecast period.

By region, North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The need for personal development solutions in the region is likely to be driven by the early adoption of audiobooks, e-books, and other digitally enhanced platforms for learning activities. Moreover, the increased awareness about stress reduction and weight control is also expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

The personal development market covers the following areas:

Personal Development Market Sizing

Personal Development Market Forecast

Personal Development Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The personal development market is highly fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. Players focus on marketing strategies to attract potential customers. There are various discounts and benefits for course registration. Such marketing strategies for players help build a strong consumer base. Such factors will contribute to the overall growth of the personality development market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.: The company offers personal development services such as courses for developing personal leadership.

Esalen Institute: The company offers personal development services such as open group classes, including Self Guided Explorations.

Franklin Covey Co.: The company offers personal development services such as live online and live in-person workshops for developing mindsets and essential skillsets.

Hay House Publishing: The company offers personal development services such as online courses, namely Ultimate Clutter-clearing Journey.

Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

LinkedIn Corp.

Nutrisystem Inc.

Omega Institute

OpenSesame Inc.

Pluralsight Inc.

SkillPath

SkillShare Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

Toastmasters International

Personal Development Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 755.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Coursera Inc., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, OpenSesame Inc., Pluralsight Inc., SkillPath, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd., Toastmasters International, Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and WW International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal development market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Self-awareness and skillset enhancement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Mental health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Physical health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.

12.4 Esalen Institute

12.5 Franklin Covey Co.

12.6 Hay House Publishing

12.7 Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

12.8 Nutrisystem Inc.

12.9 Omega Institute

12.10 Pluralsight Inc.

12.11 SkillPath

12.12 Skillsoft Corp.

12.13 Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

12.14 Toastmasters International

12.15 Udemy Inc.

12.16 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

12.17 WW International Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

