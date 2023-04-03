U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.50
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,563.00
    +103.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.50
    -87.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.40
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.84
    +4.17 (+5.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.10
    -5.10 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.23 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2345
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3890
    +0.5920 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,323.29
    -103.57 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.45
    +5.24 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,688.83
    +57.09 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Personal development market size to grow by USD 755.16 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the rise in cost-effective content development - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal development market size is expected to increase by USD 755.16 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.31% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in cost-effective content development. Vendors are investing heavily in content marketing strategies in the extremely competitive B2B marketing landscape. It is considered one of the most effective ways to increase audience involvement. More than any other strategy, the presence of consistent, high-quality, and engaging content influences audience decisions. Hence, vendors are taking advantage of these platforms. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The personal development market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), type (self-awareness and skillset enhancement, mental health, and physical health), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the online segment during the forecast period. Personal development is a process that involves expanding knowledge and improving personal skills. It allows people to assess their skills and qualities, consider their aims in life, and set new goals. The rapid use of digital technology in the market is expected to increase the demand for virtual platforms for self-improvement during the forecast period.

By region, North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The need for personal development solutions in the region is likely to be driven by the early adoption of audiobooks, e-books, and other digitally enhanced platforms for learning activities. Moreover, the increased awareness about stress reduction and weight control is also expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Download a Sample Report

The personal development market covers the following areas:

Personal Development Market Sizing
Personal Development Market Forecast
Personal Development Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The personal development market is highly fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. Players focus on marketing strategies to attract potential customers. There are various discounts and benefits for course registration. Such marketing strategies for players help build a strong consumer base. Such factors will contribute to the overall growth of the personality development market during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.:The company offers personal development services such as courses for developing personal leadership.

  • Esalen Institute: The company offers personal development services such as open group classes, including Self Guided Explorations.

  • Franklin Covey Co.: The company offers personal development services such as live online and live in-person workshops for developing mindsets and essential skillsets.

  • Hay House Publishing: The company offers personal development services such as online courses, namely Ultimate Clutter-clearing Journey.

  • Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

  • LinkedIn Corp.

  • Nutrisystem Inc.

  • Omega Institute

  • OpenSesame Inc.

  • Pluralsight Inc.

  • SkillPath

  • SkillShare Inc.

  • Skillsoft Corp.

  • Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Toastmasters International

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Related Reports:

  • The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 84.14 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 12.76%. The market is segmented by product (small molecules and biologics), service (API/bulk drugs, drug product manufacturing, and packaging), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The professional development market in the US size is expected to increase by USD 3.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%. The market is segmented by end-user (K-12, higher education, and pre K-12) and type (online and offline).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Personal Development Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 755.16 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.92

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Coursera Inc., Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc., edX LLC, Esalen Institute, Franklin Covey Co., Hay House Publishing, Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc., LinkedIn Corp., Nutrisystem Inc., Omega Institute, OpenSesame Inc., Pluralsight Inc., SkillPath, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd., Toastmasters International, Udemy Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., and WW International Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personal development market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Self-awareness and skillset enhancement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Mental health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Physical health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc.

  • 12.4 Esalen Institute

  • 12.5 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 12.6 Hay House Publishing

  • 12.7 Landmark Worldwide Enterprises Inc.

  • 12.8 Nutrisystem Inc.

  • 12.9 Omega Institute

  • 12.10 Pluralsight Inc.

  • 12.11 SkillPath

  • 12.12 Skillsoft Corp.

  • 12.13 Success Resources Australia Pty Ltd.

  • 12.14 Toastmasters International

  • 12.15 Udemy Inc.

  • 12.16 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.17 WW International Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027
Global Personal Development Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-development-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-755-16-million-between-2022-and-2027-growth-driven-by-the-rise-in-cost-effective-content-development---technavio-301785709.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • Why China launched a cybersecurity review into US memory chip maker Micron Technology and what could happen next

    Micron Technology, the United States' largest memory chip maker, has become the first foreign semiconductor company to be put under a cybersecurity review by China, months after the American tech firm closed its DRAM design operations in Shanghai at the end of last year. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in a statement on Friday that it launched an investigation into Micron's products in China to "safeguard key information infrastructure supply chain security" and "prevent cybers

  • Biden’s Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Surprise Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts

  • Oil prices surge as Saudis slash production

    Oil prices surged almost 8pc as markets opened in Asia on Monday morning after a surprise production cut by Saudi-led oil producers.

  • OPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ announced a surprise oil production cut of more than 1 million barrels a day, abandoning previous assurances that it would hold supply steady and posing a new risk for the global economy.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Bl

  • 10 Largest Beverage Companies

    With PepsiCo at the top of the pile, these are the 10 largest beverage companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Exclusive-Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in Indian oil deal - sources

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp agreed to use the Asia-focused Dubai oil price benchmark in their latest deal to deliver Russian oil to India, three sources familiar with the deal said. The decision by the two state-controlled companies to abandon the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark is part of a shift of Russia's oil sales towards Asia after Europe shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

  • Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

    The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, a surprise move that led to a jump in crude prices.

  • Shipbuilder Austal sinks on former U.S. executives' indictment for financial fraud

    Austal, which builds ships for the U.S. Navy and is working on parts of the Virginia class submarines, plunged to its lowest level since October 25, 2018, and marked its worst intraday drop since January 17. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) charged three former employees for "allegedly making or causing to be made false and misleading statements about Austal USA's performance and financial condition between 2012 and 2016", the company said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also filed civil charges against the three individuals, Austal said.

  • How New Technology Will Disrupt The Oil And Gas Industry

    Energy companies are increasingly turning toward tech heavyweights for help in cutting costs and streamlining operations

  • OPEC Surprises Market With More Production Cuts

    The oil cartel and its allies announced voluntary production cuts of around 1.15 million barrels a day, a move they said was to support market stability.

  • Global car makers want to fill India's roads with bigger cars

    India’s obsession with small cars is fading.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says US Tech Stocks’ Rally Is Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US equities — warns the rally in tech stocks that’s exceeded 20% isn’t sustainable and that the sector will return to new lows.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% Aft