Personal Emergency Response System Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with ADT Inc. & AlertOne Services LLC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Emergency Response System Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The personal emergency response system market value is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2021 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for personal emergency response systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge

Company Profiles

The PERS market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extending their product portfolios to compete in the market. The personal emergency response system market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The personal emergency response system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Few companies with key offerings

ADT Inc. - The company offers On The Go Medical Alert Systems, Medical Alert Plus, and Medical Alert Basic systems.

AlertOne Services LLC - The company offers personal emergency response systems such as On the Go Medical Alert and others.

Bay Alarm Medical - The company offers personal emergency response systems such as 4G LTE GPS Help Button, In-Home Medical Alert, and others.

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers personal emergency response systems through its subsidiary, GreatCall Inc.

Careline365 - The company offers personal emergency response systems through its wide range of personal alarms such as wearable pendants and others.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Story continues

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type, the market is classified into a mobile, landline, and standalone.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the PERS market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Related Reports

The telehealth market share is expected to increase by USD 109.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44%. Download a sample now!

The healthcare eDiscovery market share should rise by USD 1.04 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.09%. Download a sample now!

Personal Emergency Response System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADT Inc.

AlertOne Services LLC

Bay Alarm Medical

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Careline365

Koninklijke Philips NV

MobileHelp LLC

ModivCare Inc.

Nice SpA

Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-emergency-response-system-market---35-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--evolving-opportunities-with-adt-inc--alertone-services-llc--technavio-301536928.html

SOURCE Technavio