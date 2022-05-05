Personal Emergency Response System Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with ADT Inc. & AlertOne Services LLC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Emergency Response System Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The personal emergency response system market value is set to grow by USD 2.25 billion from 2021 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.98% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for personal emergency response systems in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers and challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge
Company Profiles
The PERS market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extending their product portfolios to compete in the market. The personal emergency response system market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The personal emergency response system market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
Few companies with key offerings
ADT Inc. - The company offers On The Go Medical Alert Systems, Medical Alert Plus, and Medical Alert Basic systems.
AlertOne Services LLC - The company offers personal emergency response systems such as On the Go Medical Alert and others.
Bay Alarm Medical - The company offers personal emergency response systems such as 4G LTE GPS Help Button, In-Home Medical Alert, and others.
Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers personal emergency response systems through its subsidiary, GreatCall Inc.
Careline365 - The company offers personal emergency response systems through its wide range of personal alarms such as wearable pendants and others.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
By Type, the market is classified into a mobile, landline, and standalone.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the PERS market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Personal Emergency Response System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.26
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADT Inc., AlertOne Services LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Careline365, Koninklijke Philips NV, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Nice SpA, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Mobile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Landline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Standalone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ADT Inc.
AlertOne Services LLC
Bay Alarm Medical
Best Buy Co. Inc.
Careline365
Koninklijke Philips NV
MobileHelp LLC
ModivCare Inc.
Nice SpA
Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
