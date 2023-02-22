U.S. markets closed

Personal emergency response system market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal emergency response system market by Distribution Channel, Indication, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,488.23 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.94%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the personal emergency response system market was valued at USD 5,767.21 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global personal emergency response system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 51% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as a significant rise in the number of hospitals and emergency care centers have also increased the sales of PERS systems across new healthcare settings. Therefore, the abovementioned factors will boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The personal emergency response system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • ADT INC.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response Systems such as the Go Personal Emergency Response system device.

  • AlertONE service Inc.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System named AlertONE service for emergency fire alarms, health monitoring systems, and security control.

  • ATC Alert LLC: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System called ATC Alert personal emergency system with automatic mobile detection, mobile PERS, and GPS technology.

  • Bay Alarm Medical.: The company offers a Personal Emergency Response System named SOS Home which is a home Medical Alert system with a wearable combo.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. However, the lack of awareness is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the personal emergency response system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into (mobile, landline, and standalone). The mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related reports:

The single-use bioprocessing system market share is expected to increase by USD 10.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (mAb production, vaccine production, plant cell cultivation, PSCTs, and others), end-user (pharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs, biotechnology companies, and Academic and research institutions), product (bags and mixers, bioreactors and fermenters, filtration devices and sampling systems, bioprocess containers, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The open system MRI market share is expected to increase to USD 342.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers narcolepsy drugs market segmentation by type (low field scanner, medium field scanner, and high field scanner) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this personal emergency response system market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal emergency response system market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the personal emergency response system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system market vendors

Personal Emergency Response System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 3,488.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADT INC., AlertONE service Inc., ATC Alert LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Cape Cod Healthcare Inc., Careline365, ConnectAmerica LLC, Electronic Caregiver Inc., Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Medical Guardian LLP, MedicAlert Foundation, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Rescue Alert, TruSense LLC, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personal emergency response system market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Indication Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Hospital pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Retail pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Online pharmacy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Indication

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Indication

  • 7.3 Macular degeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Diabetic eye disease - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Indication

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 12.4 Alcon Inc.

  • 12.5 Alimera Sciences Inc.

  • 12.6 Bausch Health Co Inc.

  • 12.7 Bayer AG

  • 12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • 12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 12.10 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

  • 12.11 MeiraGTx Holdings Plc

  • 12.12 Novartis AG

  • 12.13 Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

  • 12.14 Oxurion NV

  • 12.15 Pfizer Inc.

  • 12.16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 12.17 Sanofi SA

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-emergency-response-system-market-size-to--grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-94-by-2027-north-america-to-account-for-51-of-market-growth---technavio-301750719.html

SOURCE Technavio

