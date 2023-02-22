Personal emergency response system market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.94% by 2027; North America to account for 51% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal emergency response system market by Distribution Channel, Indication, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 3,488.23 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 7.94%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the personal emergency response system market was valued at USD 5,767.21 million. Download A PDF Sample Report

Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global personal emergency response system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 51% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as a significant rise in the number of hospitals and emergency care centers have also increased the sales of PERS systems across new healthcare settings. Therefore, the abovementioned factors will boost the regional market's growth during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The personal emergency response system market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ADT INC.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response Systems such as the Go Personal Emergency Response system device.

AlertONE service Inc.: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System named AlertONE service for emergency fire alarms, health monitoring systems, and security control.

ATC Alert LLC: The company offers Personal Emergency Response System called ATC Alert personal emergency system with automatic mobile detection, mobile PERS, and GPS technology.

Bay Alarm Medical.: The company offers a Personal Emergency Response System named SOS Home which is a home Medical Alert system with a wearable combo.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. However, the lack of awareness is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the personal emergency response system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into (mobile, landline, and standalone). The mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this personal emergency response system market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal emergency response system market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the personal emergency response system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal emergency response system market vendors

Personal Emergency Response System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,488.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADT INC., AlertONE service Inc., ATC Alert LLC, Bay Alarm Medical, Best Buy Co. Inc., Cape Cod Healthcare Inc., Careline365, ConnectAmerica LLC, Electronic Caregiver Inc., Galaxy Medical Alert Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Life Alert Emergency Response Inc., Medical Guardian LLP, MedicAlert Foundation, MobileHelp LLC, ModivCare Inc., Rescue Alert, TruSense LLC, and Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Personal Emergency Response System Market 2023-2027

