Personal finance: Ask these questions before giving financial gifts

Gifting money within families has long been a way for people to empower loved ones – whether it's to ensure younger family members get a head start in life or to celebrate pivotal life moments like purchasing a first home. While these transactions often resemble inheritances (since they're both about transferring assets between family members), there are also some key differences. As such, they require careful planning and understanding from both donor and recipient.

While an inheritance usually comes as a bittersweet windfall following the passing of a loved one, a monetary gift is a proactive, voluntary gesture during the donor’s lifetime. And just as the beneficiary of an inheritance should reflect on the responsible use and potential tax implications of their newfound assets, so should both donors and recipients of gifts.

Ask these questions for best results

When are gifts appropriate? Family wealth transfer isn’t just about numbers and assets; it’s about generational relationships and legacies. So, determining the right moment and approach for such a gift requires an assessment of your unique situation.

Is the donor financially healthy? First consider the donor’s financial health. Is the intended gift coming from a place of abundance or surplus? Or could it strain the donor’s plans for retirement or current lifestyle? Are there any debts? No matter how noble the intent, a financial gift doesn’t need to jeopardize the donor's well-being.

Are there terms? An inheritance detailed in a trust may come with specific instructions or stipulations. Financial gifts within the donor’s lifetime, however, generally don’t – they are simply gifts with no strings attached. To preserve the integrity of the relationship, it is recommended to treat them as such – simply gifts. If there are “terms,” a situation where the donor attempts to exert control over the recipient, it can lead to an unhealthy relationship.

That being said, donors have creative ways to direct certain gifts for specific purposes – like directly paying medical bills to a hospital, paying tuition directly to an educational institution, or writing a check to a college savings account.

Both parties can communicate openly to ensure the gift doesn't create unintended burdens or misconceptions. This clarity can go a long way toward ensuring a lasting family bond.

Consider these technical points

When it comes to gifting money or assets within families, there are several technical aspects that are crucial for tax purposes and overall financial planning.

Annual gift exemptions: As of 2023, the Internal Revenue Service allows an individual to gift up to $17,000 to another person without having to report the transaction (or $34,000 from a married couple to an individual). And there's no limit to the number of people to whom you can gift that amount. This isn't solely restricted to monetary gifts – assets like vehicles, stocks, or real estate also count toward this amount.

There are a few common gifting methods.

Cash: The most straightforward way to gift is through cash. Whether it's by writing a personal check or wiring funds directly to a bank account, this method is by far the most direct and uncomplicated.

Stocks: Stocks offer another avenue for gifting. Rather than selling shares and potentially facing a tax bill, consider gifting them directly. The receiver inherits the original purchase value when stocks are transferred as a gift. This means tax implications only arise if and when the beneficiary decides to sell those shares.

Education expenses: Education has long been a meaningful gift, and the 529 college savings plan offers a tax-efficient way to contribute to someone’s academic future. Funds in a 529 plan grow without incurring taxes, and when it’s time to pay for tuition, books, or other qualified education expenses, those withdrawals remain tax-free.

In all these methods, the central principle remains the same – gifting, whether with money, assets, or other forms, is best done as an act of generosity. It's vital to approach the process thoughtfully, ensuring that both the giver and receiver truly benefit from the gesture.

Gifts are lasting legacy

Financial gifting is a practice built on a combination of goodwill and foresight. Whether you're a donor eager to support your loved ones or a recipient grateful for the help, it's important to understand the big picture and the broader implications. With proper planning, financial gifts can have a lasting positive impact for generations.

Hunter Yarbrough, CPA, CFP, is a vice president and financial adviser with CapWealth. He is passionate about taking a holistic view of personal finance, including investments, taxes, retirement, education, estate planning, and insurance. For more information about Hunter and CapWealth, visit capwealthgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Think through benefits, taxes and methods when giving financially