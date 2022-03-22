Personal Finance Software Market to grow by USD 191.74 mn | Technavio
NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal finance software market is estimated to grow by USD 191.74 million from 2019 to 2024. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
Find more valuable insights related to the market and utilize growth opportunities. Get FREE Sample Report
Personal Finance Software Market: Driver
The growing dependency on the Internet is driving the growth of the personal finance software market. The key drivers of this market are the increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. Companies are offering storage services on the cloud, including critical information. Moreover, banks and payment card companies are allowing customers to make transactions, such as online transactions and payments, using the Internet. Online methods have benefits over traditional methods. However, they come with high-security risks. Personal finance software helps keep track of such transactions and manage the money flow.
Understand the factors impacting the growth of the market and make confident business decisions. Request Free Sample Report
Personal Finance Software Market: Vendor Analysis
The personal finance software market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
Alzex software - The company offers a line of products such as Financial software for Windows, Portable accounting software (for USB drive), Personal finance app for Android, and Accounting app for iPhone & iPad, among others.
BUXFER Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as PILOT, PLUS, PRO, and PRIME, among others, for personal finance, account aggregation, budgeting, bill reminders, and forecasting.
doxo Inc. - The company offers doxoPLUS with five protections such as Private Pay protection, identity theft protection, overdraft protection, late fee protection, and credit score protection.
Money Dashboard Ltd. - The company provides mobile-based personal finance software.
Moneyspire Inc. - The company offers web-based and mobile-based personal finance software.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Personal Finance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis
By product, the market has been segmented into web-based software and mobile-based software. The web-based software segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand for secure personal finance software among home business users is one of the major reasons for this growth.
By end-user, the market has been segmented into home business users and individual users. The home business users segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A major driver for this segment is the user-friendliness of personal finance software. It helps in the easy management of monetary funds and budgets.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America led the personal finance software market in 2020, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as high adoption of mobile-based personal finance software and the increasing market penetration of global vendors offering cloud-based and web-based personal finance software.
Learn about the contribution of each segment of the market. Request a Free Sample Report
Related Reports:
Location Analytics Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Personal Finance Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 191.74 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.65
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, India, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Home business users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alzex software
BUXFER Inc.
doxo Inc.
Money Dashboard Ltd.
Moneyspire Inc.
Personal Capital Corp.
PocketSmith Ltd.
Quicken Inc.
The Infinite Kind
You Need a Budget LLC
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-finance-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-191-74-mn--technavio-301506796.html
SOURCE Technavio