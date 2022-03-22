U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

Personal Finance Software Market to grow by USD 191.74 mn | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal finance software market is estimated to grow by USD 191.74 million from 2019 to 2024. The report projects that the market will progress at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Finance Software Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Personal Finance Software Market: Driver

The growing dependency on the Internet is driving the growth of the personal finance software market. The key drivers of this market are the increased use of the Internet for day-to-day activities and critical operations. Companies are offering storage services on the cloud, including critical information. Moreover, banks and payment card companies are allowing customers to make transactions, such as online transactions and payments, using the Internet. Online methods have benefits over traditional methods. However, they come with high-security risks. Personal finance software helps keep track of such transactions and manage the money flow.

Personal Finance Software Market: Vendor Analysis

The personal finance software market report offers information on several market vendors, including Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Alzex software - The company offers a line of products such as Financial software for Windows, Portable accounting software (for USB drive), Personal finance app for Android, and Accounting app for iPhone & iPad, among others.

  • BUXFER Inc. - The company offers a line of products such as PILOT, PLUS, PRO, and PRIME, among others, for personal finance, account aggregation, budgeting, bill reminders, and forecasting.

  • doxo Inc. - The company offers doxoPLUS with five protections such as Private Pay protection, identity theft protection, overdraft protection, late fee protection, and credit score protection.

  • Money Dashboard Ltd. - The company provides mobile-based personal finance software.

  • Moneyspire Inc. - The company offers web-based and mobile-based personal finance software.

Personal Finance Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

By product, the market has been segmented into web-based software and mobile-based software. The web-based software segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The high demand for secure personal finance software among home business users is one of the major reasons for this growth.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into home business users and individual users. The home business users segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. A major driver for this segment is the user-friendliness of personal finance software. It helps in the easy management of monetary funds and budgets.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA. North America led the personal finance software market in 2020, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as high adoption of mobile-based personal finance software and the increasing market penetration of global vendors offering cloud-based and web-based personal finance software.

Related Reports:

Location Analytics Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Personal Finance Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 191.74 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.65

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, India, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alzex software, BUXFER Inc., doxo Inc., Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corp., PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind, and You Need a Budget LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Web-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Mobile-based software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Home business users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Individual users - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alzex software

  • BUXFER Inc.

  • doxo Inc.

  • Money Dashboard Ltd.

  • Moneyspire Inc.

  • Personal Capital Corp.

  • PocketSmith Ltd.

  • Quicken Inc.

  • The Infinite Kind

  • You Need a Budget LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-finance-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-191-74-mn--technavio-301506796.html

SOURCE Technavio

