Global Market Estimates
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Floatation Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising customer knowledge and awareness, upsurge in disposable income, desire for high-risk adventure sports, the increase in water-borne fatalities, and the rapid advancements in water sports equipment are expected to accelerate the growth of the personal floatation devices market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Floatation Devices Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the oil and gas industry is expected to be the largest segment in the global personal floatation devices market from 2023 to 2028

  • As per the product outlook, the near-shore buoyant vest segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global personal floatation devices market from 2023 to 2028

  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

  • United Moulders Limited, Absolute Outdoor Inc., Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd., Erez Europe, Mustang Survival, Survitec Group Limited, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), International Safety Product Ltd., Galvanisers India, and Lalizas among others, are some of the key players in the global personal floatation devices market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/personal-floatation-devices-market-3936

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Offshore Life Jacket

  • Near-shore Buoyant Vest

  • Floatation Aid

  • Throwable Devices

  • Special-use Devices

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Specialty Stores

  • Company Owned Outlets

  • Online Sales Channels

  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aquaculture

  • Oil & Gas

  • Naval

  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Singapore

  • Vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Chile

  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Israel

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

