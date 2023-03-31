Personal Group Holdings' (LON:PGH) Dividend Will Be £0.053

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) will pay a dividend of £0.053 on the 18th of May. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 5.1%.

Personal Group Holdings Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Personal Group Holdings is unprofitable despite paying a dividend, and it is paying out 200% of its free cash flow. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 32.2% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.178, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.106. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Personal Group Holdings' EPS has declined at around 32% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

We're Not Big Fans Of Personal Group Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help Personal Group Holdings make more consistent payments in the future. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Personal Group Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

