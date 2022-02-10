U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,664.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,991.00
    -47.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.30
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1447
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -0.76 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7550
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,428.84
    +1,001.27 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.00
    -0.42 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The personal lubricant market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.86% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Personal Lubricant Report. The personal lubricant market size by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Lubricant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228553/?utm_source=GNW
86% during the period 2022–2027.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The increase in Personal lubricants can also be attributed to the growing demand for other relatable Personal wellness products. For instance, one of the major reasons for the increasing demand for Personal lubricants is the rising demand for sex toys worldwide. Globally, North America will be the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. Thereby, the market demand has a rapid steady growth in APAC countries.

KEY POINTS

• The demand for condoms and Personal lubricants is expected to increase from institutional buyers such as USAID, UNFPA, WHO, and other NGOs and foundations to anticipate the growth.
• Demographical factors such as GDP, disposable income, and others play a significant role in the Personal lubricant market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe have a substantial demand of Personal lubricant usage owing to better education and high income.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period

• Increasing prevalence of erectile dysfunction
• Increased demand from baby boomers
• High availability of Personal lubricants
• Evolving gender-neutral tone
• Internet shaping purchasing behavior
• Introduction of private-label brands
• Increased promotional & marketing activities
• Rising penetration of dating applications in APAC
• Personal wellness festivals
• Trade shows & expos spurring growth
• The rising shift towards female customers

The report considers the present scenario of the Personal lubricant market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

THIS RESEARCH REPORT INCLUDE A DETAILED ANALYSIS BY:

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The water-based Personal lubricant segment accounted for 55.01% of the Personal lubricant market share and held the leading position in 2021, and they are popular among end-users and have a broad customer base. Thereby, it is likely to continue its growth at a steady pace in the coming years. However, by the end of the forecast period, the water-based segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of usage and acceptance among end-users and account for the largest share in 2027.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Water-Based
• Silicone-Based
• Oil-Based
• Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Gender

• Male
• Female

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Offline Retail
• Specialty Stores
• Mass Market Players
• Drug Stores/Pharmacies
• Grocery Stores
• Online Retail

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• The incremental growth among the top 3 contributing regions is North America with a share of over USD 300 million, followed by APAC and Europe, with an absolute growth of about 66% during the forecast period. Globally, North America was the largest market for Personal lubricants in 2021. However, the market demand is growing rapidly in APAC countries such as China & India.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America
• US
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• UK
• France
• Italy
• Russia
• Spain
• Poland
• Sweden
• Denmark
• Norway
• APAC
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Singapore
• New Zealand
• Indonesia
• Malaysia
• Thailand
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Peru
• Chile
• Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Reckitt Benckiser was the defined leader and the ultimate four Personal lubricant vendors with leading brands such as Durex Play and K-Y Jelly.
• LifeStyles sells its Personal lubricants under its SKYN brand. SKYN Personal lubricants are available in 11 markets, and the company is one of the key leading vendors in the Personal wellness business. The company serves customers with various products, ranging from condoms to Personal lubricants. The company operates with plans for helping the Chinese and other international markets.

PROMINENT VENDORS

• LifeStyles ( LifeStyles Holdco Pte ltd)
• Church & Dwight
• Karex Berhad
• Reckitt Benckiser Group
• BioFilm

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

• Bodywise
• B.Cumming
• CalExotics
• Cupid Limited
• Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances
• Empowered Products
• Good Clean Love
• Guy & O’Neill
• Hathor Professional Skincare
• HLL Lifecare Ltd
• ID Lubricants
• Innovus Pharma
• Kaamastra
• Live Well Brands
• Lovehoney Group
• Mayor Laboratories
• MD Science Lab
• PHE
• PJUR Group
• Sensuous Beauty
• Sliquid
• The Yes Yes Company
• Tenga
• Topco Sales
• Trigg Laboratories
• Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR)
• XR

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What is the market size of the Personal lubricant market?
2. What is the growth rate of the sexual lubricant market?
3. What are the key growth enablers in the lubricant industry?
4. Which region dominates the largest share in the Personal lubricant market?
5. What are the trends in the Personal lubricant industry?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228553/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Delivery Hero sees 2022 revenue growth as investments pay off

    The German group, which said in January it expected its food delivery business to break even during the second half of 2022, has invested heavily in its divisions amid a boost to orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seeks to keep rivals at bay in an increasingly competitive e-commerce space. Delivery Hero's fourth-quarter orders grew 27% to 775.5 million from the same period in 2020, pushing full-year revenue at the upper end of the company's previous forecast of 6.4 billion to 6.7 billion euros.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • ArcelorMittal Sees Steel Slowdown After Best Year Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA expects growth in global steel demand to slow this year after record prices helped the company post its biggest annual profit in more than a decade.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarDemand fo

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Unilever’s Inflation Warning Piles More Pressure on CEO Jope

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc warned of the worst inflation since the financial crisis, adding to Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope’s woes after a failed bid to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer business and the arrival of activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Bitcoin Isn’t Done Falling. How It Could Drop to $10,000.

    Tighter monetary policies extending to 2023 could sink Bitcoin, according to Stifel's top equity strategist. Watch the bond market for warning signs.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Is AFRM A Buy Now Or A Sell? What Affirm's Fundamentals, IBD Ratings, Stock Chart Say

    A continued drop through the 50-day line and the 10-week moving average spurs another defensive sell rule.

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.