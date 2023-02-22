Personal luxury goods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2027; Growth led by Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the personal luxury goods market was valued at USD 280.67 billion. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 110.92 billion. The personal luxury goods market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7% according to Technavio. To understand more about the personal luxury goods market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2023-2027

Personal luxury goods market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Coty Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Safilo Group Spa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tapestry Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., The Swatch Group Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Hard luxury, Apparel, Cosmetics and perfumes, Accessories, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Personal luxury goods market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Personal luxury goods market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Story continues

Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers personal luxury goods under the brands such as Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - The company offers personal luxury goods such as White Gold Diamond Necklace, and White Gold Diamond Earrings.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - The company offers personal luxury goods such as Panerai watches.

Coty Inc. - The company offers personal luxury goods such as Burberry grainy leather tb card case.

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics

Influence of different marketing strategies on customers purchase decisions

Increasing demand for affordable luxury goods

KEY Challenges –

Increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices

Presence of counterfeit products

Low market penetration in developing countries

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses.

The personal luxury goods market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this personal luxury goods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal luxury goods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal luxury goods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal luxury goods market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors

Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.7 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Coty Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Safilo Group Spa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tapestry Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and The Swatch Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal luxury goods market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Capri Holdings Ltd.

12.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

12.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

12.6 Coty Inc.

12.7 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

12.8 Hermes International SA

12.9 Kering SA

12.10 LOreal SA

12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.12 Prada S.p.A

12.13 PVH Corp.

12.14 Ralph Lauren Corp.

12.15 Rolex SA

12.16 The Level Group S.r.l.

12.17 The Swatch Group Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

