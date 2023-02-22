Personal luxury goods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% by 2027; Growth led by Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. among others - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, the personal luxury goods market was valued at USD 280.67 billion. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 110.92 billion. The personal luxury goods market size is estimated to grow by USD 42.43 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.7% according to Technavio. To understand more about the personal luxury goods market, request a sample report
Personal luxury goods market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Coty Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Safilo Group Spa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tapestry Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., The Swatch Group Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Hard luxury, Apparel, Cosmetics and perfumes, Accessories, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
Personal luxury goods market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global Personal luxury goods market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers personal luxury goods under the brands such as Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd. - The company offers personal luxury goods such as White Gold Diamond Necklace, and White Gold Diamond Earrings.
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - The company offers personal luxury goods such as Panerai watches.
Coty Inc. - The company offers personal luxury goods such as Burberry grainy leather tb card case.
Global Personal Luxury Goods Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics
Influence of different marketing strategies on customers purchase decisions
Increasing demand for affordable luxury goods
KEY Challenges –
Increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices
Presence of counterfeit products
Low market penetration in developing countries
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.
The personal luxury goods market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this personal luxury goods market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal luxury goods market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the personal luxury goods market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the personal luxury goods market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors
Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
174
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.7%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 42.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
1.7
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Germany, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Capri Holdings Ltd., Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Coty Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada S.p.A, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Safilo Group Spa, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Swarovski AG, Tapestry Inc., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Level Group S.r.l., and The Swatch Group Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global personal luxury goods market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Cosmetics and perfumes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.8 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Capri Holdings Ltd.
12.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.
12.5 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
12.6 Coty Inc.
12.7 Giorgio Armani S.p.A.
12.8 Hermes International SA
12.9 Kering SA
12.10 LOreal SA
12.11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12.12 Prada S.p.A
12.13 PVH Corp.
12.14 Ralph Lauren Corp.
12.15 Rolex SA
12.16 The Level Group S.r.l.
12.17 The Swatch Group Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
