Personal Luxury Goods Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Coty Inc. & Hermes International| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal luxury goods market size is set to grow by USD 33.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The personal luxury goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Coty Inc. - The company offers personal luxury goods under various brands.
Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Scope
Our personal luxury goods market report covers the following areas:
Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges
The increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis
Product
Geography
Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
The personal luxury goods market share growth in the accessories segment will be significant for revenue Generation.
48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal luxury goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal luxury goods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist personal luxury goods market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the personal luxury goods market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the personal luxury goods market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors
Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 33.53 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.45
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five force summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Coty Inc.
Hermès International
Kering SA
LOreal SA
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
PRADA Group
Ralph Lauren Corp.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
Rolex SA
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
