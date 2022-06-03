U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.50
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,251.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,902.00
    +8.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.67
    -0.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.80
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -0.97 (-3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2575
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7940
    -0.0760 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,626.35
    +792.33 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    664.48
    +17.85 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,653.31
    +239.43 (+0.87%)
     

Personal Luxury Goods Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Coty Inc. & Hermes International| Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal luxury goods market size is set to grow by USD 33.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% according to the latest market report by Technavio. The personal luxury goods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Coty Inc. - The company offers personal luxury goods under various brands.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Personal Luxury Goods Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Personal Luxury Goods Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our personal luxury goods market report covers the following areas:

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The increased demand for premium beauty products and cosmetics will offer immense growth opportunities, However, the increasing labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

For additional information on drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The personal luxury goods market share growth in the accessories segment will be significant for revenue Generation.

  • 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for personal luxury goods in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the personal luxury goods market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist personal luxury goods market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the personal luxury goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the personal luxury goods market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The haircare market share in Japan is estimated to reach a value of USD 620.33 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 2.21%. Download a sample now!

  • The foam-based beauty and personal care products market share is expected to increase by USD 2.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%. Download a sample now!

Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 33.53 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.45

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Coty Inc.

  • Hermès International

  • Kering SA

  • LOreal SA

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

  • PRADA Group

  • Ralph Lauren Corp.

  • Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

  • Rolex SA

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-luxury-goods-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-3-by-2025evolving-opportunities-with-coty-inc--hermes-international-technavio-301559171.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories