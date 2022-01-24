Personal Luxury Goods Market size to grow by USD 33.53 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.59%|Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The luxury goods market is estimated to grow by USD 33.53 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Personal Luxury Goods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using personal luxury goods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The personal luxury goods market is segmented as below:

Product

The accessories segment will be significant in the growth of the personal luxury goods market during the forecast period. Accessories consist of luxury leather goods, including bags, wallets, purses, belts, and shoes. Factors such as the increasing middle-class population and their high purchasing power, owing to the rising disposable income, are expected to drive the accessories segment. Thus, the increased purchasing power has a positive impact on the demand for luxury accessories such as leather shoes. Therefore, changing fashion trends, innovations in designs and product launches will drive the sales of luxury accessories during the forecast period.

Geographic

APAC will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increased number of high-net-worth individuals, rising of middle-class income group along with increasing disposable income, growth of consumer interest in luxury products, wider portfolio of product offering, new product launches, and increase in the number of tourist arrival and receipts are some of the factors expected to personal luxury goods market growth in the APAC region.

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the personal luxury market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of personal luxury goods and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the personal luxury goods market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Personal Luxury Goods Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist personal luxury goods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the personal luxury goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the personal luxury goods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of personal luxury goods market vendors

Personal Luxury Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 33.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.45 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Coty Inc., Hermès International, Kering SA, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, PRADA Group, Ralph Lauren Corp., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Rolex SA, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hard luxury - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coty Inc.

Hermès International

Kering SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

PRADA Group

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Rolex SA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

