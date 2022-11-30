Personal Protective Equipment Market Estimated to Surpass Value of US$ 98.66 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The personal protective equipment market report by TMR states that global market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031.

Transparency Market Research inc., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

The prevalence of several different types of diseases worldwide has meant that personal safety has gained importance. The increased focus on preventing contraction of diseases and maintaining good health has caused a rise in demand for different personal protective equipment such as facemasks and gloves.

Some of the personal protective equipment that are witnessing increased demand include eye and face protection, head protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection, and fall protection.

Growth strategies such as new product launches is assisting prominent market players in generating large amounts of revenue and helping them gain an edge over competitors. For example, Mallcom India Ltd., in April 2020, announced the launch of a new personal protective equipment kit, comprising of a shoe cover along with other essential disposable products such as gloves.

Key Findings of Market Study

Rising Number of Accidents in Workplaces Triggering Growth in Personal Protective Equipment Market: The last decade has witnessed an increase in number of catastrophic accidents such as electrocution, falls, and caught-ins at workplaces across different end-use industries. Rising incidence of such accidents has led to increased focus on safety of employees which has fueled the demand for personal protective equipment and helped in expansion of personal protective equipment industry size

Increasing Personal Protective Equipment from Manufacturing Industry Propelling Overall Market for Personal Protective Equipment: In terms of end-use industry, the global market for personal protective equipment is classified into construction, manufacturing, chemicals, oil and gas, food, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. Manufacturing end-use industry holds key share in overall market. The manufacturing industry is prone to fatalities and injuries and as a result, governments and other authorities have made it compulsory for professionals in manufacturing sector to wear personal protective equipment, which has fuelled product demand and contributed to market growth

Personal Protective Equipment Market-Key Drivers

Rising demand for facemasks, face shields, and gloves to prevent contraction of coronavirus is one of the key growth drivers of personal protective equipment market

Growing demand for smart personal protective equipment market is helping create revenue-generating opportunities for prominent players in global market

Increasing infrastructural activities and rapid industrialization are also expected to augment market growth during the forecast timeline

Personal Protective Equipment Market-Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is accounting for major personal protective equipment market shares in global market and comprises large number of personal protective equipment suppliers. Factors such as increased adoption of personal protective equipment in different end-use industries such as chemicals, food and beverages in countries such as the U.S and Canada have contributed to market growth in the region

Middle East and Africa is anticipated to witness substantial growth in global market during the forecast timeline owing to increasing construction activities and strict government regulations in countries such a Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

Personal Protective Equipment Market-Key Players

Presence of several personal protective equipment manufacturers, who have accounted for a large share in global market for several years, has ensured competition in overall market is intense.

Well-established market players are engaging in research and development activities in a bid to manufacture improved products that would meet the requirements of large number of customers across different end-use industries.

Few of the leading players in the global market include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries Inc., and Alpha ProTech Ltd.

The global personal protective equipment market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Eye and Face Protection

Head Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Respiratory Protection

Professional Footwear

Fall Protection

Hand Protection

Others (Skin Protection, etc.)

End-use Industry

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Transportation

Healthcare

Others (Firefighting, Automotive etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

