Personal Protective Equipment Market to Hit $231,630.4 Million by 2028 | PPE Industry is Growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal protective equipment market is set to gain impetus from the persistent efforts by manufacturers operating in the U.S. to make the environment cleaner, safer, and greener. Several glove producers are trying to reduce energy consumption by enhancing the existing machines or developing new ones. In April 2020, for instance, Mallcom (India) Limited announced its plan to introduce new shoe covers and PPE overalls in addition to its recyclable and disposable face mask, especially for the medical industry. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the PPE market size was USD 128,675.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 231,630.4 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Constant Support of Multilateral Development Banks to Spur Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in disruptions in the supply chain of personal protective equipment as the demand for it is growing at a fast pace across the globe. Trade restrictions and export bans have also hampered PPE distribution and production. Several multilateral development banks are currently helping manufacturers to strengthen their trade finance programs & supply chains and surge production capacities. Our reports will help you gain complete insights into the market to invest in significant areas.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure on PPE Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-102015

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Workplace Hazards Worldwide to Augment Growth

The rising number of ongoing and planned construction and infrastructure projects, especially in India, China, and the U.S. is anticipated to propel the personal protective equipment market growth in the near future. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in 2019, approximately 5,333 workers died on job. Also, on average, around 15 deaths took place every day in the same year. Hence, the need to provide construction workers with protective shoes or boots with slip or puncture-resistant soles is set to surge rapidly. At the same time, regulatory bodies of various countries are implementing strict norms to protect workers against falls, electrocution, trench cave-ins, and toxic materials. However, the lack of awareness of workplace hazards may hamper the demand for these equipments.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Expenditure in Healthcare Sector to Help North America Dominate

Geographically, North America earned USD 42,805.7 million in 2020 in terms of revenue and is likely to remain at the forefront. The rising government expenditure in the healthcare and medical sectors is expected to drive growth. Besides, the surging awareness of manufacturers and workers about crucial occupational safety measures is set to aid growth.

In Europe, the market would remain in the second position throughout the forthcoming years because of the favorable government norms, such as the EU Directive 2016/425. The regulation aims to ensure quality standards of PPE available in the European market. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to showcase significant growth backed by the rapid industrialization in China, Vietnam, and India.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Broaden Production Capacities to Meet High Demand amid COVID-19

The global market for personal protective equipment houses numerous manufacturers that are presently striving to keep up with the growing demand from customers worldwide. The outbreak of the COVID-19 has made it compulsory for frontline workers to wear protective clothes and gears to prevent transmission. Hence, most of these manufacturers are expanding their production capacities.

Below is one of the latest industry developments:

  • March 2020: Honeywell is planning to accelerate its production of N95 masks in the U.S. to address the rising demand for masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company wants to broaden manufacturing operations in a factory situated in Rhode Island.

Get a Customized PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-102015

A list of renowned personal protective equipment manufacturers presents in the PPE market:

  • 3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Ansell Ltd. (Richmond, Australia)

  • DuPont (Delaware, U.S.)

  • Mallcom (India) Limited (Kolkata, India)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

  • Alpha ProTech (Markham, Canada)

  • Avon Protection (Maryland, U.S.)

  • COFRA S.r.l. (Barletta Andria Trani, Italy)

  • Uvex Group (Fürth, Germany)

  • MSA (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

  • Radians, Inc. (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • TEIJIN LIMITED (Tokyo, Japan)

  • TenCate Fabrics (Nijverdal, Netherlands)

  • Towa Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

  • Supermax Corporation Berhad (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

  • MCR Safety (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • Lakeland Inc. (New York, U.S.)

  • W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)

  • Bullard (Kentucky, U.S.)

  • Other Key Players

Segments-

Manufacturing Segment to Lead Stoked by High Demand for Safety Shoes & Earmuffs

Based on the product, the market is categorized into head protection, hearing protection, eye face protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, hand protection, fall protection, and others. By the end-use industry, it is fragmented into manufacturing, construction, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceutical, transportation, and others. Amongst them, the manufacturing segment generated the largest personal protective equipment market share in 2020. This is attributable to the increasing demand for earplugs, earmuffs, safety shoes, and gloves from workers and employers as these would protect them from fires, heat burns, and electric shocks.

Report Coverage-

We follow a unique research methodology that contains data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We also conduct extensive primary research to validate the projected market numbers. The information used to estimate the shares of numerous segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with stakeholders. We derive data from industry journals, SEC filings, paid databases, and other authentic resources. The report includes details, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, trends, and dynamics of the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-102015

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Personal Protective Equipment Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Impact on Price

    • Supply-Demand Analysis

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-102015

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Protective Gloves Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Disposable Gloves, and Durable Gloves), By Raw Material (Natural Rubber Gloves, Aramid Fiber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyurethane, Vinyl (PVC) Gloves, and Leather Gloves), By Application (Healthcare & Medical, Manufacturing, Construction, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

Protective Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Disposable and Durable), By Application (Flame Retardant Apparel, Chemical Defending Garment {Radiation Protection, Particulate Matter, and Others}, Clean Room Clothing, Mechanical Protective Clothing, and Others), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Firefighters, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™


