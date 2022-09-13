U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

Personal Protective Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 138.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.27%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·11 min read
The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 78.92 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 138.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.27%, during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is expected to lead the market, fueled by a strong regulatory landscape, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and personal safety concerns.

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to equipment such as goggles, helmets, or other products designed to protect the body from infection or injury. It is used to protect the user from hazards such as physical harm, extreme temperatures, chemicals, electrical charge, airborne particulate matter, and biohazards. PPE can also be worn for defense in sports and recreational purposes.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market/request-sample


Advanced & Ergonomically Designed PPE: The Future of Worker Safety

PPE creates a barrier between the wearer and the work environment, and thus, the wearer may experience some stress and discomfort. Bulkier PPE may even impair the person's ability to perform tasks. Ergonomically designed PPE eliminates these obstacles and helps ensure optimal protection and safe work conditions. Thus, technological advancement is a key factor driving the development of the personal protective equipment market.

Awareness about Worker Safety & Related Regulations: The Foremost Factors Driving Sales

Growing awareness about occupational health plays a key role in the global demand for PPE. Rapid industrialization, foreign investment inflow, and stringent government regulations that target worker safety also contribute to the demand for PPE globally. The regulatory frameworks in many countries, particularly developed ones, mandate employers to equip their employees with the necessary PPE in certain environments.

Customization for Comfort, Safety, & Even Style: Upcoming Trends in the PPE Market

Customization of safety measures in PPE and the incorporation of eco-friendly materials are the key trends in the PPE market. Comfortable and fashionable PPE, such as goggles, extra featured fire wear, and sophisticated protective footwear, are some of the products observed to be gaining traction in recent years.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 138.2 Billion by 2030

CAGR

7.27% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Types, End-Use Industry, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.) ,MSA Safety Inc. (The U.S.) ,3M Co. (The U.S.) ,Kimberly-Clark Corporation (The U.S.) ,Sioen Industries NV (Belgium) ,Lakeland Industries, Inc. ,Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada) ,E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (The U.S.), Radians, Inc. (The U.S.), Ansell Limited (The U.S.)

Key Market Opportunities

Innovation in Development of New & Comfortable PPE

Key Market Drivers

Occupational Safety Concerns

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/personal-protective-equipment-market


Key Takeaways

  • The global personal protective equipment market size is expected to record a high growth rate, against a backdrop of healthy demand from various industrial sections.

  • North America is expected to lead the market, fueled by a strong regulatory landscape, increasing industrialization and urbanization, and personal safety concerns.

  • In terms of the end-use industry, manufacturing dominates the market on account of increasing manufacturing activities in many developing economies, coupled with the regulations that compel manufacturers to equip their workers with PPE as per the working environment.

  • Among the segment by type, respiratory protection is expected to hold the lion's share of the market, which is attributable to the emergence of chronic infectious diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that necessitate the use of respiratory protection equipment to curb the spread of infection. Respiratory protection equipment is also used in industries to protect workers from the toxic gases and chemicals used or released in different processes.

  • The U.S.-based PPE manufacturer Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) has developed V-Gard GREEN Hard Hat, which is made of 95% bio-based materials and accredited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a 'bio-based' PPE. Primarily made of ethanol extracted from sugarcane, these helmets are made from a biopolymer called Green High-Density Polyethylene (GHDPE). Headgears of such make can be discarded without harming the environment.

  • In April 2019, Honeywell International Inc. acquired Norcross Safety products LLC, a manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE), for approximately USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition is expected to provide Honeywell a complete platform to yield substantial growth opportunities in the PPE market.


Some of the notable players in the market are listed below.

  • Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

  • MSA Safety Inc. (The U.S.)

  • 3M Co. (The U.S.)

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (The U.S.)

  • Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

  • Lakeland Industries, Inc.

  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (Canada)

  • E I DuPont de Nemours and Co. (The U.S.)

  • Radians, Inc. (The U.S.)

  • Ansell Limited (The U.S.)


Personal Protective Equipment Market: Segmentation

By Type

  • Hands and Arm Protection

    • Disposable gloves

      • Sterile gloves

      • Chemical handling gloves

    • Durable gloves

      • Thermal/flame retardant gloves

      • Mechanical gloves

  • Protective Clothing

    • Clean room clothing

    • Heat and flame protection

    • Mechanical protective clothing

  • Foot and Leg Protection

  • Respiratory Protection

    • Air-purifying respirators

    • Supplied air respirators

  • Eye and Face Protection

  • Head Protection

  • Others

By End-Use Industry

  • Manufacturing

  • Construction

  • Oil and Gas

  • Healthcare

  • Transportation

  • Firefighting

  • Food

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • South America


TABLE OF CONTENT

1          Introduction
1.1       Market Definition
1.2       Market Scope
2          Research Methodology
2.1       Primary Research
2.2       Research Methodology
2.3       Assumptions & Exclusions
2.4       Secondary Data Sources
3          Market Overview
3.1       Report Segmentation & Scope
3.2       Value & Volume Chain Analysis: Global Personal Protective Equipment Market
3.3       Key Market Trends
3.3.1   Drivers
3.3.2   Restraints
3.4       Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1   Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2   Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3   Threat of Substitution
3.4.4   Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5   Competitive Rivalry
3.5       Market Share Analysis
3.6       Regulatory Landscape Analysis
3.7       Impact of COVID-19
3.8       PESTEL Analysis
3.9       Top investment pockets
3.10    Technological Landscape
3.11    Demand and Supply Chain Analysis
3.12    Opportunity Analysis
3.10    Raw Material Analysis
4          Type Overview
4.1       Introduction
4.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
4.2       Respiratory protection
4.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
4.3       Hand protection
4.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
4.4       Protective clothing
4.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5          End-Use Industry Overview
5.1       Introduction
5.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2       Manufacturing
5.2.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.3       Construction
5.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.4       Oil and gas extraction
5.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6          Regional Overview
6.1      Introduction
6.1.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2      America
6.2.1   North America
6.2.1.1 The U.S.
6.2.1.1.1         By Type
6.2.1.1.2         By End-Use Industry
6.2.1.2 Canada
6.2.1.2.1         By Type
6.2.1.2.2         By End-Use Industry
6.2.1.3 Mexico
6.2.1.3.1         By Type
6.2.1.3.2         By End-Use Industry
6.2.2   Central and South America and the Caribbean
6.2.2.2.1   Brazil
6.2.2.2.1.1      By Type
6.2.2.2.1.2      By End-Use Industry
6.2.2.2.2   Argentina
6.2.2.2.2.1      By Type
6.2.2.2.2.2      By End-Use Industry
6.2.2.2.3   The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
6.2.2.2.3.1      By Type
6.2.2.2.3.2      By End-Use Industry
6.3      Europe
6.3.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.3.2   Western Europe
6.3.2.1 The U.K.
6.3.2.1.1         By Type
6.3.2.1.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.2.2 Germany
6.3.2.2.1         By Type
6.3.2.2.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.2.3 France
6.3.2.3.1         By Type
6.3.2.3.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.2.4 Spain
6.3.2.4.1         By Type
6.3.2.4.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.2.5 Italy
6.3.2.5.1         By Type
6.3.2.5.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.2.6 The Rest of Western Europe
6.3.2.6.1         By Type
6.3.2.6.2         By End-Use Industry
6.3.3   Eastern Europe
6.3.3.1             By Type
6.3.3.2             By End-Use Industry
6.3.4   The Rest of Europe
6.3.4.1             By Type
6.3.4.2             By End-Use Industry
6.4      Asia-Pacific
6.4.1   Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.4.2   Japan
6.4.2.1            By Type
6.4.2.2            By End-Use Industry
6.4.3   China
6.4.3.1            By Type
6.4.3.2            By End-Use Industry
6.4.4   Australia
6.4.4.1            By Type
6.4.4.2            By End-Use Industry
6.4.5   India
6.4.5.1            By Type
6.4.5.2            By End-Use Industry
6.4.6   South Korea
6.4.6.1            By Type
6.4.6.2            By End-Use Industry
6.4.6   The Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4.6.1            By Type
6.4.6.2            By End-Use Industry
6.5      Middle East & Africa
6.5.1   The Middle East
6.5.1.1            Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.5.1.2            Saudi Arabia
6.5.1.2.1         By Type
6.5.1.2.2         By End-Use Industry
6.5.1.3 The UAE
6.5.1.3.1         By Type
6.5.1.3.2         By End-Use Industry
6.5.1.4 Qatar
6.5.1.4.1         By Type
6.5.1.4.2         By End-Use Industry
6.5.2   Africa
6.5.2.1            Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7          Company Profile
7.1      3M company
7.1.1   Company Overview
7.1.2   Financial Performance
7.1.3   Recent Developments
7.1.4   Type Portfolio
7.2 Honeywell International
7.2.1   Company Overview
7.2.2   Financial Performance
7.2.3   Recent Developments
7.2.4   Type Portfolio
7.3      MSA Safety Inc
7.3.1   Company Overview
7.3.2   Financial Performance
7.3.3   Recent Developments
7.3.4   Type Portfolio
7.4      Kimberly-Clark Corporation
7.4.1   Company Overview
7.4.2   Financial Performance
7.4.3   Recent Developments
7.4.4   Type Portfolio
7.5      E I DuPont de Nemours and Co.
7.5.1   Company Overview
7.5.2   Financial Performance
7.5.3   Recent Developments
7.5.4   Type Portfolio
7.6      Lakeland Industries, Inc
7.6.1   Company Overview
7.6.2   Financial Performance
7.6.3   Recent Developments
7.6.4   Type Portfolio
7.7      Sioen Industries NV
7.7.1   Company Overview
7.7.2   Financial Performance
7.7.3   Recent Developments
7.7.4   Type Portfolio
7.8     Ansell Limited
7.8.1   Company Overview
7.8.2   Financial Performance
7.8.3   Recent Developments
7.8.4   Type Portfolio
7.9      Others
7.9.1   Company Overview
7.9.2   Financial Performance
7.9.3   Recent Developments
7.9.4   Type Portfolio
8          Conclusion & Recommendations
9          Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-market/toc


Recent Developments

  • On March 25, 2020, Baril Corporation and ViruDefense, Inc. launched the N95-F Respirator Mask to Combat COVID-19

  • In August 2019, 3M, the Minnesota-based MNC, announced the sale of its ballistic protection division to Avon Rubber, the British respiratory protective gear manufacturer. The acquisition will aid Avon in broadening its PPE offerings and strengthening its market position.


News Media

Asia-Pacific Region to Grab the Lion’s Share in the Global Fashion Face Mask Market

Higher Adoption Rate of Surgical Masks in the Healthcare Sector


Have a Look at the Related Research Report              

PPE Detection Market: Information by Type (Hand, Body), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), End-User (Healthcare, Food Processing), and Region – Forecast till 2030

Fashion Face Mask Market: Information by Type (Anti-pollution, Non-Anti-Pollution), Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores), Material (Fabric, Non-fabric), and Region - Forecast till 2029

Surgical Masks Market: Information by Product (Basic Surgical Masks, N95 Masks), Distribution Channel (Hospital and Clinics, Online Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2029

N95 Masks Market: Information by Product Type (Masks with Exhalation Valve, Masks without Exhalation Valve), End-Users, and Region — Forecast till 2029


