Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size to Grow by USD 26.16 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 26.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Protective clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Hand and arm protection - size and forecast 2021-2026
Protective footwear - size and forecast 2021-2026
Respiratory protection - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026
Oil and gas - size and forecast 2021-2026
Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Product Segments
The protective clothing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Protective clothing is mainly used in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, which deal with chemicals and infections. Thus, the rising consumption of protective clothing in various end-user industries is driving the growth of the global PPE market.
Regional Analysis
North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for protective hand equipment, as the region dominates various industries, such as construction, automotive production, chemicals, and aerospace, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in North America.
Market Drivers and Trends
The increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards is driving the growth of the market. The rising incidence of various infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, respiratory diseases, Ebola virus disease, SARS, and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, is driving the demand for PPE. In addition, healthcare professionals use PPE, such as gowns, gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, and face shields, to reduce occupational infection transmissions.
The growing distribution through retail and online channels is a trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on expanding the distribution of PPE through direct sales and online and retail channels. Various e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Alibaba, IndiaMART, and MedicalExpo, sell PPE across different regions.
Major Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies
3M Co.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
Ansell Ltd.
Bunzl Plc
Delta Plus Group
eAccess Solutions Inc.
Kimberly Clark Corp.
Lakeland Industries Inc.
Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC
Mallcom India Ltd.
Moldex-Metric Inc.
MSA Safety Inc.
Protective Industrial Products Inc.
Radians Inc.
Rock Fall UK Ltd
Saf-T-Gard International Inc.
TKH Group NV
uvex group
W.W. Grainger Inc.
DuPont de Nemours Inc
Midas Safety Inc
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 26.16 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.12
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Saf-T-Gard International Inc., TKH Group NV, uvex group, W.W. Grainger Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Midas Safety Inc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 3M Co.
11.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
11.5 Ansell Ltd.
11.6 Bunzl Plc
11.7 Delta Plus Group
11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc
11.9 eAccess Solutions Inc.
11.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.
11.11 MSA Safety Inc.
11.12 TKH Group NV
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
