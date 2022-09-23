U.S. markets closed

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size to Grow by USD 26.16 billion, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Personal Protective Equipment Market by Product, End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 26.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with
research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Protective clothing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Hand and arm protection - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Protective footwear - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Respiratory protection - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oil and gas - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Healthcare - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The protective clothing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Protective clothing is mainly used in industries such as manufacturing, construction, and oil and gas, which deal with chemicals and infections. Thus, the rising consumption of protective clothing in various end-user industries is driving the growth of the global PPE market.

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for protective hand equipment, as the region dominates various industries, such as construction, automotive production, chemicals, and aerospace, which is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in North America.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increasing incidence and prevalence of infectious biological hazards is driving the growth of the market. The rising incidence of various infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, respiratory diseases, Ebola virus disease, SARS, and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, is driving the demand for PPE. In addition, healthcare professionals use PPE, such as gowns, gloves, face masks, protective eyewear, and face shields, to reduce occupational infection transmissions.

The growing distribution through retail and online channels is a trend in the market. Vendors are focusing on expanding the distribution of PPE through direct sales and online and retail channels. Various e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon, Alibaba, IndiaMART, and MedicalExpo, sell PPE across different regions.

Major Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Companies

  • 3M Co.

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • Bunzl Plc

  • Delta Plus Group

  • eAccess Solutions Inc.

  • Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • Lakeland Industries Inc.

  • Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC

  • Mallcom India Ltd.

  • Moldex-Metric Inc.

  • MSA Safety Inc.

  • Protective Industrial Products Inc.

  • Radians Inc.

  • Rock Fall UK Ltd

  • Saf-T-Gard International Inc.

  • TKH Group NV

  • uvex group

  • W.W. Grainger Inc.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • Midas Safety Inc

Related Reports

Construction Safety Helmets Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type,
Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The construction safety helmet
market share is expected to increase by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026.

High-visibility Clothing Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type,
Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The high-visibility clothing market
share is expected to grow by USD 374.1 million from 2021 to 2026.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 26.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, eAccess Solutions Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., MSA Safety Inc., Protective Industrial Products Inc., Radians Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd, Saf-T-Gard International Inc., TKH Group NV, uvex group, W.W. Grainger Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc, and Midas Safety Inc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Protective footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3M Co.

  • 11.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

  • 11.5 Ansell Ltd.

  • 11.6 Bunzl Plc

  • 11.7 Delta Plus Group

  • 11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 11.9 eAccess Solutions Inc.

  • 11.10 Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • 11.11 MSA Safety Inc.

  • 11.12 TKH Group NV

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-26-16-billion-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301630934.html

SOURCE Technavio

