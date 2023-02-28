U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.75
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,928.00
    +19.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,075.25
    -8.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.78
    +2.10 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0634
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9510
    +0.0290 (+0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2116
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7920
    +0.6110 (+0.45%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,420.22
    -313.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.79
    -1.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,884.35
    -50.76 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Personal safety tracking devices market size to grow by USD 0.65034 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices to emerge as key trend - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal safety tracking devices market size is projected to grow by USD 650.34 million between 2022 and 2027 as per Technavio. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of two-way communication-based personal safety tracking devices is identified as the key trend in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges impacting the size of the market. Get a holistic view of the market size, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2023-2027

Market Dynamics:

  • Trend – The growing popularity of two-way communication-based personal safety tracking devices is identified as the key trend in the market. Two-was communication-based personal tracking devices provide several benefits to end-users. These devices have additional emergency buttons to help users raise an alert in case of an emergency. They help families or a person to identify the location of an individual who is prone to wandering outside the house. Also, two-way communication personal safety tracking devices can be pre-programmed with multiple phone numbers to send emergency alerts immediately during emergencies. Such benefits are attracting more end-users to adopt two-way communication personal safety tracking devices, which is supporting the market growth.

  • Driver – The market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of personal safety tracking devices. For instance, in July 2022, 3Dtracking announced the launch of a new personal tracking solution which is intended to allow telematics service provider partners to offer additional value-added services. Similarly, in 2021, Skypatrol LLC. launched a new personal safety tracking device named SP8824, Tracker + Safe and Found, in partnership with Verizon network in the US. Many such new product offerings by vendors have been crucial in driving the growth of the market.

  • Challenge – The increasing availability of substitutes is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Products such as smartwatches and smart shoes can be used by individuals to share their real-time locations with parents, friends, and others. They provide added benefits in addition to tracking. For instance, the GPS tracker inserted in smart shoes allows parents to find their child's location at any time. Some smartwatches have an SOS button that children can use to alert their parents in case of any trouble. The availability of such smart alternatives is reducing the growth potential of the market in focus.

Discover additional factors impacting the market, historic period (2017 to 2021) & forecast period (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 650.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

9.13

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., RACELOGIC Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • GPS - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Bluetooth - size and forecast 2022-2027

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Online - size and forecast 2022-2027

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

  • North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

Based on the technology, the market will observe significant growth in the GPS segment during the forecast period. GPS signals provide unlimited range and can precisely track the location of the wearer of the device anywhere on the globe, wherever GPS signals are available. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increased availability of GPS personal tracking devices with innovative features is supporting the growth of the segment.

Some of the key Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players:

  • AllsWell LLC

  • Amber Alert GPS Inc.

  • Angel Sense Ltd.

  • BrickHouse Security

  • Cosmo Technologies Inc.

  • Globalstar Inc.

  • GTX Corp.

  • Hareau SAS

  • KJB Security Products Inc.

  • Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd.

  • Location Based Technologies Inc.

  • RACELOGIC Ltd.

  • Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Spytec GPS Inc.

  • T Mobile US Inc.

  • TheSecurityDevice

  • Tile Inc.

  • Trackimo Inc.

  • Trakbond

  • To know about the offerings - Download a Sample Report

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

  • The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,996.33 million. The growing number of road accidents resulting in serious injuries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the issues faced in developing countries may impede the elderly and disabled assistive devices market growth.

  • The optical lens market size is expected to increase by USD 6.12 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.96%. The growing popularity of dual-lens cameras in smartphones is one of the key drivers fueling the market growth. Safety concerns associated with the use of contact lenses are one of the factors limiting the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Browse for Technavio's consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personal safety tracking devices market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amber Alert GPS Inc.

  • 12.4 Angel Sense Ltd.

  • 12.5 BrickHouse Security

  • 12.6 Globalstar Inc.

  • 12.7 GTX Corp.

  • 12.8 Hareau SAS

  • 12.9 KJB Security Products Inc.

  • 12.10 Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Location Based Technologies Inc.

  • 12.12 RACELOGIC Ltd.

  • 12.13 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Spytec GPS Inc.

  • 12.15 T Mobile US Inc.

  • 12.16 Trackimo Inc.

  • 12.17 Trakbond

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio Logo
Technavio Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personal-safety-tracking-devices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-0-65034-billion-between-2022-and-2027-growing-popularity-of-two-way-voice-communication-based-personal-safety-tracking-devices-to-emerge-as-key-trend---technavio-301756641.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s Chinese suppliers are likely to move capacity out of the country far faster than many observers anticipate to pre-empt fallout from escalating Beijing-Washington tensions, according to one of the US company’s most important partners.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mas

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices remaining volatile, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and CDE are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Investors Could Clean Up by Buying Clorox's Bottom Formation

    Clorox Co. has seen its charts and indicators quietly bottom for several months. An upside breakout looks imminent, so let's check out the consumer products giant to see what may be ahead for its shares.

  • Ireland’s energy crisis threatens blackouts

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biggest Chemical Firm Sabic Says China Demand Yet to Recover

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestThe world’s biggest chemicals maker said profit margins would remain tight with the Chinese market yet to recover and the global economic downturn weakening dema

  • Coca-Cola-Owned Brand Expands Its Bold Take On a Novel Drink

    A Coca-Cola subsidiary is launching new unique beverages to expand the cola giant's variety of drinks.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch in a Strengthening Retail-Miscellaneous Industry

    Better pricing, effective inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should buoy Retail - Miscellaneous players. Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Five Below (FIVE) and Arhaus (ARHS) are set to tap the opportunities.

  • Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says

    CHITTOOR, India (Reuters) -Most of the fire safety equipment at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in southern India was not functional, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after a massive blaze forced production to be halted. The factory, which makes charging cables for iPhones, is located in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported earlier in the day. Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse.

  • India's Jan infrastructure output grows 7.8% y/y, fastest in four months

    India's infrastructure output expanded 7.8% year-on-year in January, its fastest pace in four months, driven by a surge in fertiliser, coal and electricity output, government data showed on Tuesday. Infrastructure output last grew faster at 7.9% year-on-year in September 2022. Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal and electricity accounting for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose 7.9% in the April-January period, according to the data.

  • Fisker Stock Jumps on SUV, Product-Target News

    Shares of Fisker jumped Monday after the electric-vehicle company said deliveries of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, [would commence in the spring](https://www.wsj.com/articles/fisker-shares-jump-27-as-ev-deliveries-set-for-spring-launch-feac0bfc), and maintained its full-year production target. Fisker's shares were recently up nearly 27%.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Cable Television Industry

    Zacks Cable Television industry participants like Comcast (CMCSA), Charter Communications (CHTR), Rogers Communication (RCI) and DISH Network (DISH) are benefiting from growing demand for high-speed Internet and increased consumption of media amid significant cord-cutting.

  • Stellantis Buys Into Argentina Copper in Race for Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying into a firm run by mining entrepreneur Rob McEwen, potentially giving the automaker access to a giant copper deposit in Argentina as the race for metals used in electric vehicles heats up.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJTD Bank to Pay

  • EU antitrust regulators scrap investigation into Coca-Cola, bottlers

    EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday scrapped an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by The Coca-Cola Co and its bottlers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Coca-Cola Hellenic, citing insufficient ground for the case. The European Commission said it had started a preliminary investigation on concerns that the three companies could have abused their dominance by granting conditional rebates to retailers in some EU countries in order to block the entry of new drinks into the market.

  • Oil Prices Climb But Remain On Course For A Fourth Consecutive Monthly Loss

    Despite climbing slightly on Tuesday morning, oil prices are on track for their fourth consecutive monthly loss due to inflation fears and inventory builds

  • 10 Biggest Restaurant Companies

    The largest restaurant companies in the world are primarily chain operations with a major international presence. Many have positioned themselves to weather economic cycles by maintaining consistent, profitable growth over the long term and some are holding companies that control a variety of subsidiary chains.

  • China Lithium Miners Restart After Government Investigation

    (Bloomberg) -- Some mines in one of China’s major lithium-production hubs have been allowed to restart amid a government investigation that halted activity last week, according to a report in local media outlet Cailian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysGoldman Turns to

  • China’s lithium crackdown could roil global markets for the critical metal

    Fresh volatility may hit the red hot global lithium market, potentially disrupting supplies of the critical metal needed for batteries that power the energy transition.