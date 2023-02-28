Personal safety tracking devices market size to grow by USD 0.65034 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growing popularity of two-way voice communication-based personal safety tracking devices to emerge as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global personal safety tracking devices market size is projected to grow by USD 650.34 million between 2022 and 2027 as per Technavio. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of two-way communication-based personal safety tracking devices is identified as the key trend in the market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers and challenges impacting the size of the market. Get a holistic view of the market size, historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021, 2023 to 2027, USD Billion - Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics:

Trend – The growing popularity of two-way communication-based personal safety tracking devices is identified as the key trend in the market. Two-was communication-based personal tracking devices provide several benefits to end-users. These devices have additional emergency buttons to help users raise an alert in case of an emergency. They help families or a person to identify the location of an individual who is prone to wandering outside the house. Also, two-way communication personal safety tracking devices can be pre-programmed with multiple phone numbers to send emergency alerts immediately during emergencies. Such benefits are attracting more end-users to adopt two-way communication personal safety tracking devices, which is supporting the market growth.

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolios by launching new variants of personal safety tracking devices. For instance, in July 2022, 3Dtracking announced the launch of a new personal tracking solution which is intended to allow telematics service provider partners to offer additional value-added services. Similarly, in 2021, Skypatrol LLC. launched a new personal safety tracking device named SP8824, Tracker + Safe and Found, in partnership with Verizon network in the US. Many such new product offerings by vendors have been crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Challenge – The increasing availability of substitutes is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Products such as smartwatches and smart shoes can be used by individuals to share their real-time locations with parents, friends, and others. They provide added benefits in addition to tracking. For instance, the GPS tracker inserted in smart shoes allows parents to find their child's location at any time. Some smartwatches have an SOS button that children can use to alert their parents in case of any trouble. The availability of such smart alternatives is reducing the growth potential of the market in focus.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 650.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AllsWell LLC, Amber Alert GPS Inc., Angel Sense Ltd., BrickHouse Security, Cosmo Technologies Inc., Globalstar Inc., GTX Corp., Hareau SAS, KJB Security Products Inc., Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd., Location Based Technologies Inc., RACELOGIC Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd., Spytec GPS Inc., T Mobile US Inc., TheSecurityDevice, Tile Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Trakbond Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

GPS - size and forecast 2022-2027

Bluetooth - size and forecast 2022-2027

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

Offline - size and forecast 2022-2027

Online - size and forecast 2022-2027

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2027)

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

Based on the technology, the market will observe significant growth in the GPS segment during the forecast period. GPS signals provide unlimited range and can precisely track the location of the wearer of the device anywhere on the globe, wherever GPS signals are available. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the increased availability of GPS personal tracking devices with innovative features is supporting the growth of the segment.

Some of the key Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players:

AllsWell LLC

Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Angel Sense Ltd.

BrickHouse Security

Cosmo Technologies Inc.

Globalstar Inc.

GTX Corp.

Hareau SAS

KJB Security Products Inc.

Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Location Based Technologies Inc.

RACELOGIC Ltd.

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Spytec GPS Inc.

T Mobile US Inc.

TheSecurityDevice

Tile Inc.

Trackimo Inc.

Trakbond

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global personal safety tracking devices market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 GPS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amber Alert GPS Inc.

12.4 Angel Sense Ltd.

12.5 BrickHouse Security

12.6 Globalstar Inc.

12.7 GTX Corp.

12.8 Hareau SAS

12.9 KJB Security Products Inc.

12.10 Letstrack Tech Pvt. Ltd.

12.11 Location Based Technologies Inc.

12.12 RACELOGIC Ltd.

12.13 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

12.14 Spytec GPS Inc.

12.15 T Mobile US Inc.

12.16 Trackimo Inc.

12.17 Trakbond

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

