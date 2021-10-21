U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,517.75
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,382.00
    -95.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,356.00
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.10
    -9.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.67
    -0.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.03
    +0.33 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3799
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0770
    -0.2520 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,339.90
    +2,403.86 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,565.66
    +84.85 (+5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.27
    -19.83 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Personality Assessment Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Model and End-User

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The global personality assessment solutions market is expected to grow from US$ 7,421. 59 million in 2021 to US$ 16,461. 43 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12. 1% during 2021–2028.

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personality Assessment Solution Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Model and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176795/?utm_source=GNW

Using personality assessment tests with current employees and sharing the results can help team members better understand each other.When employees understand how their co-workers and managers prefer to communicate, they become more productive and comfortably adapt to the environment.

Moreover, the personality test for employee development helps HRs gain insight into how an employee can be groomed for future roles by highlighting their potential personality traits. For instance, if an individual shows a high presence of mind, critical thinking abilities, and stress managing abilities, that person can be put in a strategic leadership role.

The solution can also gauge employee agility, their preferred mode of learning, and how they respond to change.All these data insights can be effectively used to make the right decisions in organizational planning, promotions and appraisals, as well as leadership development.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growth in remote working and the hiring process is being conducted online.This may not be able to test the proper knowledge about the employee, so with a personality assessment test, the supervisors will get to know about his/her skills and give training on where they are lacking.

For instance, Aon plc. provides personality assessment for working employees.

The personality assessment solutions market is segmented on the basis of delivery model, end-user, and geography.Based on delivery model, the market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced.

The outsourced segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020.In terms of end-user, the personality assessment solutions market is segmented into corporate/enterprise, academic/education, and government.

In 2020, the corporate/enterprise segment accounted for the substantial share of the market.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

In 2020, Europe accounted for the significant share in the global market.

In 2020, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic differed from country to country across Europe as selected countries such as France, Spain, Italy among other witnessed an increase in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and subsequently experienced strict and longer lockdown periods or social isolation.However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the robust healthcare system.

To protect citizens from the virus spread, the European government made tremendous investments in incorporating technologies in its healthcare systems to help identify signs of the virus. Further, in 2021, the offices are operating fluently with the uplifting of lockdown and ongoing vaccination process.

In the beginning of 2020, the economic activity in many sectors were having ground to a near standstill, many businesses were struggling to uphold their financial obligations.With uncertainty looming large, many companies are considering adjustments in their workforce.

This could put millions of jobs at risk through reductions in hours or pay, temporary furloughs, or permanent layoffs.For instance, according to McKinsey & Company data of April 2020, the COVID-19 crisis could leave up to 59 million jobs at risk in Europe, a staggering 26% of total employment in the 27 member countries of the European Union and the UK.

Further, in mid-2020 and 2021, the businesses have adopted the online requirement process due to remote working, resulting in the high adoption of personality assessment solutions. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic somehow has a positive impact on the personality assessment solutions market growth.

The overall personality assessment solutions market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the personality assessment solutions market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the personality assessment solutions market.

A few major players operating in the global personality assessment solutions market are Criteria Corp.; Hogan Assessments; Development Dimensions International, Inc.; Persona Labs; SHL; SIGMA Assessment Systems Inc.; Paradox, Inc.; TTI Success Insights; Aon plc.; and Mercer LLC.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176795/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Shares Plunge on Report of Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Problems

    A report in Politico said the pharmaceutical company was having difficulties manufacturing a Covid-19 vaccine that met regulators’ quality standards.

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Key U.S. Storage Hub in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell amid a broad-based retreat in industrial commodities, though trader focus was glued to a surging market structure as inventories decline in the U.S. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismFutu

  • Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers

    Can I retire at 55? It’s a question you might be asking yourself if you’re hoping to make an early exit from the workforce. While normal retirement age for most people usually means 65 or older, early retirement could give … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at Age 55? Let’s Run the Numbers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  •  Facebook plans to change its name to help the company rebrand: rpt

    Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss Facebook's name change as part of the company's rebrand, according to Verge. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley weighs in.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Tesla's German plant hits snag as public consultation repeated

    An online consultation for local citizens to express objections to Tesla's huge factory near Berlin will be repeated, the regional environmental ministry said on Thursday, over concerns the process did not comply with regulations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said at a visit to the factory site in Gruenheide on Oct. 9 that he hoped to begin production in November, which looks increasingly unlikely as authorities first need to review the latest submissions before deciding whether to grant approval. The repeated process, only open to those who expressed an objection in previous public consultation rounds but were not satisfied with the response from Tesla or the environmental ministry, will run from Nov. 2-22, the statement said.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • LVMH Steals the Show With Five Companies in Interbrand’s 2021 Ranking

    Big tech may have topped the latest ranking by Interbrand, but LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton made history with five brands in the top 100.

  • Micron Plans to Spend $150 Billion to Meet Chip Demand. That’s Not Why the Stock Got Downgraded.

    Micron says it will spend more than $150 billion to build plants and for research and development over the next 10 years.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Product Manager Details Shortcuts as Devices Failed

    Testimony from a former Theranos product manager has shed light on the startup’s race to court investors and business partners and shortcuts it took when its blood-testing devices failed.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • Beyond Meat’s McDonald’s Test Might Not the Good News Everyone Hoped It Was

    Credit Suisse's Robert Moscow wrote that he thinks Beyond Meat will be less profitable in the third quarter, citing a decrease in food-service demand.

  • Wells Fargo Loses $7 Billion Advisor Amid Falling Headcount

    The advisor joined Insigneo, an independent broker-dealer that has picked off talent from Wells Fargo following the bank’s decision to cease serving international wealth management clients.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Baker Hughes Earnings Miss After Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Baker Hughes earnings missed views amid soaring oil prices. Halliburton sees a long "upcycle." Schlumberger is on tap.

  • Helium: South Africa strikes new 'gold'

    In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium.

  • Enterprise Products planning another $435M project in Mont Belvieu

    Enterprise’s Mont Belvieu manufacturing complex is already home to six propane/propylene splitter units.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Saudi Arabia Says OPEC+ Is Powerless to Ease Gas Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia said any extra oil from the OPEC+ cartel would do little to bring down surging natural-gas prices.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“We see our role as extremely limited,” Saudi Energ

  • A Macy’s Spinoff of E-Commerce Might Not Make Sense. Here’s Why.

    The model of selling third-party brands in malls and online is likely to be challenged for years to come, CitiGroup analyst Paul Lejuez says.