U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,022.00
    +34.50 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,373.00
    +212.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,364.50
    +170.75 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.50
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.97
    -1.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.40
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0576
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2362
    +0.0032 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3720
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,304.86
    -1,117.42 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    751.69
    -28.68 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Personalized Gifts Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 11.19 Bn growth | North America to have a significant share

·7 min read

NEW YORK , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personalized gifts market is growing at a CAGR of 7.48 % and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 11.19 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, and growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the personalized gifts market: American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, and Corning Inc. among others.

  • The global personalized gifts market structure is concentrated in nature.

  • North America to have a significant share in the personalized gifts market.

  • Market observed 5.45% YOY growth in 2021.

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The personalized gifts market is segmented by product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts) and distribution channel (online and offline).

Based on the product, the non-photo personalized gifts will account for maximum sales in the market. Non-photo personalized gifts include personalized texts and other wishes. They are available in the form of wearables and accessories, decorations, kitchenware and tableware, sports equipment and toys, food and beverages, pet care, and bed and bath gifts. The growing demand is encouraging vendors to introduce innovative features to make personalized gifts more attractive to buyers. This is increasing the availability of a wide range of non-photo personal products, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

By distribution channel, the online segment will contribute significantly toward the growth of the global personalized gifts market. The rise in the number of e-commerce vendors and increasing global penetration of smartphones have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global personalized gifts market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 36% of the global market share. Gifting and Thanksgiving celebrations form an inherent part of North American culture. The high popularity of the gifting culture in the region is encouraging many vendors to provide additional promotional offers to help their customers buy personalized gifts at lower costs. Furthermore, some vendors in the region are leveraging technologically advanced solutions for gift personalization. For instance, American Greetings uses 3D imaging to personalize its online greeting cards. Many such factors are increasing the growth potential of the market in North America.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Enquire about the report before purchasing

Market Dynamics

The personalized gifts market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the continuous development of new products. To meet the growing unique requirements of customers, vendors are developing new variants of personalized gifts that can be gifted on various occasions. For instance, in May 2021, American Greetings Corp. announced a multi-year, multi-artist partnership with Roc Nation. Through this partnership, the company will develop digital and physical products with the authentic voices of legendary artists, as well as the Roc Nation brand. The availability of products is encouraging customers to spend more on personalized gifting items, which is driving the growth of the market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The personalized gifts market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. The major market players are mainly focusing on developing innovative products for the customers. Some of the established vendors are acquiring smaller and regional players to help them expand their global reach. During the forecast period, the market will witness the entry of several new players, which will intensify the level of competition among the existing players.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

American Greetings Corp.: The company offers a variety of greeting card bundles, greeting cards, stationery set of cards, boxed cards, and school valentine cards for occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, congratulations, encouragement, friendship, get well, graduation, retirement, thank you, weddings and engagement.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers personalized gifts such as wedding couple champagne flutes, personalized inspiring message navigator compass, My Photo Rubik's Cube, and more.

Card Factory Plc: The company offers personalized photo notebook, personalized love heart wine glass, personalized silver disc bracelet and more.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the personalized gifts market report:

Regional Analysis

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved from an industry experts. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Personalized Gifts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.19 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Corning Inc., Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., and UncommonGoods LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Greetings Corp.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • Card Factory Plc

  • Cimpress Plc

  • Corning Inc.

  • Enesco LLC

  • Hallmark Licensing LLC

  • Personal Creations

  • Shutterfly Inc.

  • UncommonGoods LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalized-gifts-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-11-19-bn-growth--north-america-to-have-a-significant-share-301542508.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Will Be in Bear Market Until a One-Day, 5%-6% Drop, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman says U.S. stocks are and will be in a bear market until a one-day “violent, downward movement” signals that prices have reached bottom.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote“We’ll ha

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Upstart stock plunges 46% after earnings as company cuts outlook

    Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. plunged more than 40% in after-hours trading Monday after the company cut its forecast for the full year, warning that the current macroeconomic climate is expected to weigh on loan volume.

  • Cathie Wood’s Famed Market-Beating Return Is Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- The outsized gain that turned Cathie Wood into one of the world’s most famous proponents of active fund management is quickly evaporating as some of her favorite stock picks tumble.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Biden Inflation Speech Next

    Dow Jones futures moved higher after today's stock market plunge. President Biden's speech on inflation is scheduled for Tuesday.

  • This Wall Street legend has lived through every bear market since the 1950s. He says the one coming could hit the S&P 500 with a 30% loss

    Bob Farrell's 10 'Market Rules to Remember' are timeless tools to weather volatile markets.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Coinbase faces earnings woes, Palantir stock tumbles, Rivian stock hits 52-week low

    Coinbase is facing first-quarter earnings challenges, Palantir shares are tumbling due to a weak revenue forecast, and Rivian stock is falling after Ford unloaded 8 million shares.

  • Which Battered Blue-Chip Stocks Are Most Oversold?

    Big rallies and massive sell-offs have been the theme going into May 2022. With technology stocks — once again — leading us lower, thanks in part to the 10-year note eclipsing 3%, many of the damaged blue chips are looking beyond oversold. In this piece, we'll use TipRanks' Comparison Tool to check out three of them to see which holds the most bounce-back potential for the year ahead. Each firm may have lost its way, but valuations are starting to become absurd. Boeing (BA) Boeing has done nothi

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • Dozens Of Major Stocks Crash More Than 70% In Epic Dive

    Still don't think the S&P 500's sell-off is that bad? Maybe you're not seeing all the major stocks down 70% or more from their highs.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • GE and Boeing Stock Trades Might Be Signs of Market Capitulation

    With markets reeling, investors might want to look for signs of capitulation. Capitulation correlates with a “sell everything” mentality. A new narrative that is battling for investor head space is that a recession is inevitable, and that stagflation is descending on the U.S. economy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/9: Nvidia, Rivian, GoodRx

    When all else fails, well, that's pretty much the bottom, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers after another gloomy Monday on Wall Street. This was the day we saw the last beloved sector of the market -- oil and gas -- start to sell off.

  • Fed Warns of Worsening Market Liquidity in Stability Report

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve warned of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation in a semi-annual report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protest

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • Musk's $44-billion Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

    "Musk holds all the cards here," Hindenburg, which has a short position on Twitter, said in a report. Shares of the social media platform were down as much as 4% amid a broader market decline and touched $47.76, their lowest level since Musk made his $54.20 per share offer in April, calling it "best and final". Twitter declined to comment.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Range Resources, and Transocean All Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The shares of energy industry players Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Range Resources (NYSE: RRC), and Transocean (NYSE: RIG) fell as much as 10.5%, 13.5%, and 12%, respectively on May 9. By roughly 1:30 p.m. ET these two vital energy sources were lower in the mid- to high-single digits. For Occidental and Range the oil and natural gas declines are tied directly to their top and bottom lines, given that Occidental is a large oil driller and Range is a large natural gas producer.