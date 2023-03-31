U.S. markets closed

Personalized Gifts Market size to grow by USD 13,011.27 million from 2022 to 2027, Online segment to be a major contributor to the market growth - Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personalized gifts market is estimated to grow by USD 13,011.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by distribution channel (online and offline), product (non-photo personalized gifts and photo personalized gifts), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). The market share growth by the online segment will be significant for the personalized gifts market growth during the forecast period. E-commerce enables customers to access regional and global brands of personalized gifts. The significant rise in the number of e-commerce vendors across the world is fueled by the increased global penetration of smartphones. The various types of e-commerce portals that offer personalized gifts include brand-owned online formats and pure-play e-retailers. The sales of personalized gifts through online channels are expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the growing trend of online retailing. The continuous development of new products notably drives the personalized gifts market growth. Vendors operating in the market focus on expanding their product lines by launching new variants of personalized gifts. They try to develop new products with innovative personalization options to meet the unique needs of their customers like personalized gifts for festivals or occasions. Hence, the increasing availability of new types of personalized gifts encourages more customers to buy them. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market data (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report  

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027

Personalized gifts market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Dezains Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, and Zazzle Inc. among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

To understand more about the personalized gifts market, request a sample report

Personalized gifts market - Vendor Insights

There are several players in the global personalized gifts market, but it is dominated by a few well-established players, including American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress NV, and others. The major market players focus on developing innovative products for customers whereas the established vendors have started acquiring smaller and regional players to help them expand their global reach.

Personalized Gifts Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends - 

The primary trend that fuels the market growth for personalized gifts is the expansion activities by vendors offering personalized gifts. The growing popularity of personalized gifts among end-users encourages vendors to adopt strategies to increase the reach and sales of their products. To meet the growing end-user demand, vendors focus on increasing sales and customer base through expansions. They expand by opening new retail outlets, establishing an online presence, and entering into agreements with various online and offline retailers. Some vendors also try to expand company-owned retail stores, which are anticipated to increase the availability of these products at more locations and increase their sales. This, in turn, will lead to the accelerated growth momentum of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges - 

The seasonal nature of the market is a primary challenge that may impede the personalized gifts market growth. The sales of personalized gift products reach a peak only during certain times of the year, which are limited. The personalized gift purchasing patterns may vary among customers based on the occasion or festive season. Hence, market vendors need to update their existing personalized gift portfolios or develop new products in their personalized gift product lines. Vendors need to maintain sufficient stocks of personalized gifts or have a proper place or facility where they can personalize gifts within a limited time. Hence, issues associated with the seasonal nature of gifts, including personalized gifts, negatively affect the potential profitability of vendors. This is expected to hinder the growth of the global personalized gifts market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Personalized Gifts Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personalized gifts market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the personalized gifts market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the personalized gifts market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personalized gifts market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is expected to increase by USD 13.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. A major factor driving the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth is the technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization.

The gift card market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 843.11 billion. The growth of the e-commerce sector is a factor driving the global digital gift card market growth.

Personalized Gifts Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.85%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13,011.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

American Greetings Corp., American Stationery Co. Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Card Factory Plc, Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Dezains Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd., funkypigeon.com Ltd., Godiva Chocolatier Inc., Hallmark Card Inc., manuBIMsoft Ltd., My Pet Gift Box Ltd, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., UncommonGoods LLC, and Zazzle Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Staples market reports

Table of Contents 

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global personalized gifts market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Non-photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Photo personalized gifts - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Greetings Corp.

  • 12.4 American Stationery Co. Inc.

  • 12.5 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.6 Card Factory Plc

  • 12.7 Chococraft Creations Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Cimpress Plc

  • 12.9 Dezains Inc.

  • 12.10 Etsy Inc.

  • 12.11 Fat Brain Toys LLC.

  • 12.12 Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.13 funkypigeon.com Ltd.

  • 12.14 Godiva Chocolatier Inc.

  • 12.15 Hallmark Card Inc.

  • 12.16 manuBIMsoft Ltd.

  • 12.17 My Pet Gift Box Ltd

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027
Global Personalized Gifts Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/personalized-gifts-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-011-27-million-from-2022-to-2027--online-segment-to-be-a-major-contributor-to-the-market-growth---technavio-301783432.html

SOURCE Technavio

