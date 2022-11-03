Personalized Medicine Market will reach US$ 155.76 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Personalized medicine is a medical approach to disease prevention and diagnosis based on behavioral, environmental, and genetic variability. Personalized medicine has earned popularity due to positive results obtained by precision medicine in treating cancer.

It allows researchers and doctors to predict more precise treatment and make preventive strategies for any disease.



Personalized medicine is also known as individualized or Precision medicine, which targets the mutations of normal body cells into cancerous cells. The use of precision medicine, specifically in cancer, has fewer side effects with quick recovery than conventional drugs. According to our research findings worldwide Personalized medicine industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 89.49 billion in 2022.



The Personalized Medicine Industry is Predicted to Grow with a CAGR of 11.72% from (2022 – 2027)



Precision medicine procedures are in high demand worldwide because of the increasing prevalence of cancer and the expanding number of treatment candidates in clinical trials. Furthermore, the rising number of genetic disease cases will be a significant factor influencing the growth of the precision medicine market.



Along with this, rising disposable income and increasing urbanization are the driving factors accelerating the development of the precision medicine market. Also, the increasing geriatric population and expenditure on healthcare infrastructure are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of the precision medicine market. For instance, In February 2022, Oncodesign and SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. announced a research collaboration agreement to develop a new tailored cancer treatment for aggressive and untreatable cancers.



Increasing Technological Advancements

Increasing technological developments, such as the launch of diagnostic tools that will help doctors evaluate or carry out the proper diagnosis of a disease and subsequently guide patients with appropriate therapy, are expected to drive market growth over the analyzed period. For instance, in February 2022, Invitae Corporation, a company in medical genetics, announced the launch of LiquidPlex Dx and FusionPlex Dx in Europe as part of its in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. Invitae is a significant provider of high-quality innovation for precision oncology in the fight against cancer. The LiquidPlex and FusionPlex tests will allow more patients to access the right cancer therapy at the right time.



Rising Number of Personalized Medicine Therapies will boost the Market’s Progression:



The therapeutics segment in the personalized medicine market is slated to witness a double digit growth rate over the forecast period. There has been continual growth in precision therapeutics for the targeted treatment of conditions like genetic diseases and cancer. Moreover, companies are also involved in developing targeted therapies for various indications, including gastroenterology, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. The increasing usage of drugs in precision medicine treatment plans and the development of novel drugs will propel the growth of the therapeutics segment.



Analysis by End-Use:



The diagnostic segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during 2022-27, owing to an increase in the count of diagnostic centers worldwide. Some factors influencing the industry’s evolution are advancements in diagnostic techniques, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the best available services to the patient population. Furthermore, there has been an increase in general awareness of the necessity of diagnostics. The growing need for predictive diagnostic testing for pulmonary illnesses, cancer, and genetic disorders, among others, will drive Precision Medicine Market growth.



Global Personalized Medicine Market Regional Insights:



The North American personalized medicine industry is expected to account for a significant revenue share in 2022 because of the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, the growing use of precision medicine approaches, and the companies such as Quest Diagnostics, Pfizer, Roche, and Qiagen in the region.



Cancer is Canada’s top cause of mortality and the second-highest cause of death in the US, as stated by the American Cancer Society. In the US, about 1.8 Billion new cancer cases were diagnosed in 2020. Therefore, the region’s high awareness of precision medicine and rising demand for tailored cancer therapy will drive industry revenue.



Impact of COVID-19 on Precision Medicine Market:



The global health crisis has resulted in the enormous demand for pharmaceuticals in the healthcare industry. The increased frequency of diseases entailed the development of personalized medicines that would aid in the better treatment of patients. The health distress is driving increased demand for tailored therapies, elevating the precision medicine market. In addition, the increasing count of cases of genetic mutation illnesses requires the aid of the precision medicine sector, which will result in market expansion over the forecast period.



Key Players:



Nanostring Technologies Inc, Quest Diagnostics, Qiagen, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co, Roche Diagnostics, Eli Lilly and Company, and Abbott Laboratories are the leading competitors in the Precision Medicine Market. Further, these organizations employ various techniques to drive their company portfolio worldwide, including innovative product releases and R&D.



