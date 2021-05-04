U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,145.52
    -47.14 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,993.70
    -119.53 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,541.80
    -353.31 (-2.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.57
    -41.88 (-1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.59
    +1.10 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    -0.55 (-2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5870
    -0.0200 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3885
    -0.0024 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3270
    +0.2660 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,954.75
    -3,578.61 (-6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,360.46
    -19.47 (-1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,923.17
    -46.64 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Personalized nutrition startup Zoe closes out Series B at $53M total raise

Natasha Lomas
·11 min read

Personalized nutrition startup Zoe -- named not for a person but after the Greek word for 'life' -- has topped up its Series B round with $20M, bringing the total raised to $53M.

The latest close of the B round was led by Ahren Innovation Capital, which the startup notes counts two Nobel laureates as science partners. Also participating are two former American football players, Eli Manning and Ositadimma "Osi" Umenyiora; Boston, US-based seed fund Accomplice; healthcare-focused VC firm THVC and early stage European VC, Daphni.

The U.K.- and U.S.-based startup was founded back in 2017 but operated in stealth mode for three years, while it was conducting research into the microbiome -- working with scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Stanford Medicine, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and King’s College London.

One of the founders, professor Tim Spector of King’s College -- who is also the author of a number of popular science books focused on food -- became interested in the role of food (generally) and the microbiome (in particular) on overall health after spending decades researching twins to try to understand the role of genetics (nature) vs nurture (environmental and lifestyle factors) on human health.

Zoe used data from two large-scale microbiome studies to build its first algorithm which it began commercializing last September -- launching its first product into the U.S. market: A home testing kit that enables program participants to learn how their body responds to different foods and get personalized nutrition advice.

The program costs around $360 (which Zoe takes in six instalments) and requires participants to (self) administer a number of tests so that it can analyze their biology, gleaning information about their metabolic and gut health by looking at changes in blood lipids, blood sugar levels and the types of bacteria in their gut.

Zoe uses big data and machine learning to come up with predictive insights on how people will respond to different foods so that it can offer individuals guided advice on what and how to eat, with the goal of improving gut health and reducing inflammatory responses caused by diet.

The combination of biological responses it analyzes sets it apart from other personalized nutrition startups with products focused on measuring one element (such as blood sugar) -- is the claim.

But, to be clear, Zoe's first product is not a regulated medical device -- and its FAQ clearly states that it does not offer medical diagnosis or treatment for specific conditions. Instead it says only that it's "a tool that is meant for general wellness purposes only". So -- for now -- users have to take it on trust that the nutrition advice it dishes up is actually helpful for them.

The field of scientific research into the microbiome is undoubtedly early -- Zoe's co-founder states that very clearly when we talk -- so there's a strong component here, as is often the case when startups seek to use data and AI to generate valuable personalized predictions, whereby early adopters are helping to further Zoe's research by contributing their data. Potentially ahead of the sought for individual efficacy, given so much is still unknown around how what we eat affects our health.

For those willing to take a punt (and pay up), they get an individual report detailing their biological responses to specific foods that compares them to thousands of others. The startup also provides them with individualized 'Zoe' scores for specific foods in order to support meal planning that's touted as healthier for them.

"Reduce your dietary inflammation and improve gut health with a 4 week plan tailored to your unique biology and life," runs the blurb on Zoe's website. "Built around your food scores, our app will teach you how to make smart swaps, week by week."

The marketing also claims no food is "off limits" -- implying there's a difference between Zoe's custom food scores and (weight-loss focused) diets that perhaps require people to cut out a food group (or groups) entirely.

"Our aim is to empower you with the information and tools you need to make the best decisions for your body," is Zoe's smooth claim.

The underlying premise is that each person's biology responds differently to different foods. Or, to put it another way, while we all most likely know at least one person who stays rake-thin and (seemingly) healthy regardless of what (or even how much) they eat, if we ate the same diet we'd probably expect much less pleasing results.

"What we're able to start scientifically putting some evidence behind is something that people have talked about for a long time," says co-founder George Hadjigeorgiou. "It's early [for scientific research into the microbiome] but we have shown now to the world that even twins have different gut microbiomes, we can change our gut microbiomes through diet, lifestyle and how we live -- and also that there are associations around particular [gut] bacteria and foods and a way to improve them which people can actually do through our product."

Users of Zoe's first product need to be willing (and able) to get pretty involved with their own biology -- collecting stool samples, performing finger prick tests and wearing a blood glucose monitor to feed in data so it can analyze how their body responds to different foods and offer up personalized nutrition advice.

Another component of its study of biological responses to food has involved thousands of people eating "special scientific muffins", which it makes to standardized recipes, so it can benchmark and compare nutritional responses to a particular blend of calories, carbohydrate, fat, and protein.

While eating muffins for science sounds pretty fine, the level of intervention required to make use of Zoe's first at-home test kit product is unlikely to appeal to those with only a casual interest in improving their nutrition.

Hadjigeorgiou readily agrees the program, as it is now, is for those with a particular problem to solve that can be linked to diet/nutrition (whether obesity, high cholesterol or a disease like type 2 diabetes, and so on). But he says Zoe's goal is to be able to open up access to personalized nutrition advice much more widely as it keeps gathering more data and insights.

"The idea is, as always, we start with a focused set of people with problems to solve who we believe will have a life-changing experience," he tells TechCrunch. "At this point we are not trying to create a product for everyone -- and we understand that that has limitations in terms of how much we scale in the beginning. Although even still within this focused group of people I can assure you there's tonnes of people!

"But absolutely the whole idea is that after we get a first [set of users]... then with more data and with more experience we can simplify and start making this simpler and more accessible -- both in terms of its simplicity and also it's price. So more and more people. Because at the end of the day everyone has this right to be able to optimize and understand and be in control -- and we want to make that available to everyone.

"Regardless of background and regardless of socio-economic status. And, in fact, many of the people who have the biggest problems around health etc are the ones who have maybe less means and ability to do that."

Zoe isn't disclosing how many early users it's onboarded so far but Hadjigeorgiou says demand is high (it's currently operating a wait-list for new sign ups).

He also touts promising early results from interim trial with its first users -- saying participants experienced more energy (90%), felt less hunger (80%) and lost an average of 11 pounds after three months of following their AI-aided, personalized nutrition plan. Albeit, without data on how many people are involved in the trials it's not possible to quantify the value of those metrics.

The extra Series B funding will be used to accelerate the rollout of availability of the program, with a U.K. launch planned for this year -- and other geographies on the cards for 2022. Spending will also go on continued recruitment in engineering and science, it says.

Zoe already grabbed some eyeballs last year, as the coronavirus pandemic hit the West, when it launched a COVID-19 symptom self-reporting app. It has used that data to help scientists and policy makers understand how the virus affects people.

Self-reporting app tracking COVID-19 symptoms in UK sees 750K downloads in 24 hours

The Zoe COVID-19 app has had some 5M users over the last year, per Hadjigeorgiou -- who points to that (not-for-profit) effort as an example of the kind of transformative intervention the company hopes to drive in the nutrition space down the line.

"Overnight we got millions and millions of people contributing to help uncover new insights around science around COVID-19," he says, highlighting that it's been able to publish a number of research papers based on data contributed by app users. "For example the lack of smell and taste... was something that we first [were able to prove] scientifically, and then it became -- because of that -- an official symptom in the list of the government in the U.K.

"So that was a great example how through the participation of people -- in a very, very fast way, which we couldn't predict when we launched it -- we managed to have a big impact."

Returning to diet, aren't there some pretty simple 'rules of thumb' that anyone can apply to eat more healthily -- i.e. without the need to shell out for a bespoke nutrition plan? Basic stuff like eat your greens, avoid processed foods and cut down (or out) sugar?

"There are definitely rules of thumb," Hadjigeorgiou agrees. "We'll be crazy to say they're not. I think it all comes back to the point that although there are rules of thumb and over time -- and also through our research, for example -- they can become better, the fact of the matter is that most people are becoming less and less healthy. And the fact of the matter is that life is messy and people do not eat even according to these rules of thumb so I think part of the challenge is... [to] educate and empower people for their messy lives and their lifestyle to actually make better choices and apply them in a way that's sustainable and motivating so they can be healthier.

"And that's what we're finding with our customers. We are helping them to make these choices in an empowering way -- they don't need to count calories, they don't need to restrict themselves through a Keto [diet] regime or something like that. We basically empower them to understand this is the impact food has on your body -- real time, how your blood sugar levels change, how your bacteria change, how your blood fat levels changes. And through that empowerment through insight then we say hey, now we'll give you this course, it's very simple, it's like a game -- and we'll given you all these tools to combine different foods, make foods work for you. No food is off limits -- but try to eat most days a 75 score [based on the food points Zoe's app assigns].

"In that very empowering way we see people get very excited, they see a fun game that is also impacting their gut and metabolism and they start feeling these amazing effects -- in terms of less hunger, more energy, losing weight and over time as well evolving their health. That's why they say it's life changing as well."

Gamifying research for the goal of a greater good? To the average person that surely sounds more appetitizing than 'eat your greens'.

Though, as Hadjigeorgiou concedes, research in the field of microbiome -- where Zoe's commercial interests and research USP lie -- is "early". Which means that gathering more data to do more research will remain a key component of the business for the foreseeable future. And with so much still to be understood about the complex interactions between food, exercise and other lifestyle factors and human health, the mission is indeed massive.

In the meanwhile, Zoe will be taking it one suggestive nudge at a time.

"Sugar is bad, kale's great but the whole kind of magic happens in the middle," Hadjigeorgiou goes on. "Is oatmeal good for you? Is rice good for you? Is wholewheat pasta good for you? How do you combine wholewheat pasta and butter? How much do you have? This is where basically most of our life happens.

"Because people don't eat ice-cream the whole day and people don't eat kale the whole day. They eat all these other foods in the middle and that's where the magic is -- knowing how much to have, how to combine them to make it better, how to combine it with exercise to make it better? How to eat a food that doesn't dip your sugar levels three hours after you eat it which causes hunger for you. Theses are all the things we're able to predict and present in a simple and compelling way through a score system to people -- and in turn help them [understand their] metabolic response to food."

Eat this, exercise now; new personalized software predicts and helps prevent blood sugar spikes

Gainful raises $7.5M for personalized sports nutrition

Has a startup finally found one of food science’s holy grails with its healthy sugar substitute?

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter acquires distraction-free reading service Scroll to beef up its subscription product

    Twitter this morning announced it's acquiring Scroll, a subscription service that offers readers a better way to read through long-form content on the web, by removing ads and other website clutter that can slow down the experience. The service will become a part of Twitter's larger plans to invest in subscriptions, the company says, and will later be offered as one of the premium features Twitter will provide to subscribers. Premium subscribers will be able to use Scroll to easily read their articles from news outlets and from Twitter's own newsletters product, Revue, another recent acquisition that's already been integrated into Twitter's service.

  • Instagram adds a captions option for Stories and soon, Reels

    Instagram is making its video Stories and Reels more accessible with the launch of a new "captions sticker" that will allow users to watch without having the sound on. The addition will not only make it easier for users who are hard of hearing or deaf to engage with video content, it also offers a way for users to watch videos when they're somewhere they don't want to have their sound on -- and either don't want to wear or don't have access to headphones or earbuds. To use the feature, creators will first record a new video using the Stories or Reels Camera in the Instagram app, or select a video to upload from their phone's gallery.

  • At least 23 dead as Mexico City subway overpass collapses

    Parts of a train were seen hanging from the overpass

  • HoneyBook raises $155M at $1B+ valuation to help SMBs, freelancers manage their businesses

    HoneyBook, which has built out a client experience and financial management platform for service-based small businesses and freelancers, announced today that it has raised $155 million in a Series D round led by Durable Capital Partners LP. Tiger Global Management, Battery Ventures, Zeev Ventures, 01 Advisors as well as existing backers Norwest Venture Partners and Citi Ventures also participated in the financing, which brings the San Francisco-based company’s valuation to over $1 billion. With the latest round, HoneyBook has now raised $248 million since its 2013 inception.

  • Firefly Aerospace raises $75M Series A at a $1B+ valuation, plus $100M in secondary sale

    Firefly Aerospace has raised a total of $175 million, across a $75 million Series A round that valued the company north of $1 billion, and a $100 million secondary transaction which consisted of the sale of holdings held by primary Firefly investor Noosphere Ventures. The launch startup also announced that it intends to raise another $300 million later in 2021, after its forthcoming inaugural Alpha rocket launch, which is currently targeting a June take-off. The company has been developing its Alpha rocket for the past few years, and has also been awarded commercial and civil government launch contracts from NASA, General Atomics and others.

  • Radical Ethereum entrepreneurs are redefining what 'rape kit' means

    Among the feminists leveraging Ethereum for subversive use cases, Leda Health’s do-it-yourself evidence-collecting kit for sexual assault survivors is among the most ambitious projects. Leda Health’s DIY kit was nearly banned in New Hampshire and Utah before it even launched.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Some Good News (and Potential Bad News) About $1,400 Checks

    When President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March, the law entitled most American families to receive a stimulus check valued at $1,400 per person (including dependents). This was the largest of the three stimulus payments that the government has issued to date in response to COVID-19. The money has made a huge impact; in fact, economists expect that household income in March may have increased by the largest amount ever recorded.

  • How To Reduce Social Security Taxes In Retirement by Jennifer Lang Financial Services

    Retirees Fall Into the "Tax Torpedo" Taking Social Security Early.

  • Stellantis to hit emissions target without Tesla's help, says CEO

    Stellantis was formed through the merger of France's PSA and Italy's FCA, which spent about 2 billion euros ($2.40 billion) to buy European and U.S. CO2 credits from electric vehicle maker Tesla over the 2019-2021 period. "With the electrical technology that PSA brought to Stellantis, we will autonomously meet carbon dioxide emission regulations as early as this year," Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares said in the interview with French weekly Le Point. "Thus, we will not need to call on European CO2 credits and FCA will no longer have to pool with Tesla or anyone."

  • Secretive Billionaire Kenneth Dart Makes $6.7 Billion Bet on Tobacco Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- It took decades for sustainable investing to become mainstream, but now every week one giant investor after another announces their commitment to ESG.Kenneth Dart will not be joining that club.The billionaire is heir to a plastic cup fortune. More than two decades ago he renounced his U.S. citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the biggest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt with Argentina’s former President Cristina Kirchner calling him a “vulture.”And over the past six months Dart, 66, has quietly accumulated one of the classic sin investments. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that’s now worth $6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times first reported the firm’s tobacco investments.A small portion of the positions were entered into using total return swaps, the filings show. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of family office Archegos Capital Management, causing billions in bank losses.Tobacco WagerSpring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities the publicity-shy Dart has used to buy securities. He previously set up Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years these have been used to invest in obscure biotechnology stocks that make up a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Susanna de Saram, a representative of Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on investment decisions.Dart’s tobacco wager goes against one of the hottest trends in finance: Investing in companies that focus on environmental, social and governance factors, which in theory means corporations have long-term sustainable prospects.The tobacco industry has for decades been the antithesis of ESG investment. Dominated by a few corporate behemoths, the companies operate in a market at risk of being quashed by regulation or customers giving up -- or dying from -- the habit.Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, has been a longtime champion of tobacco-control efforts.While a larger group of investors are shunning the stocks, it can create opportunities for those less concerned with the societal outcomes of their portfolio.Dividend YieldsTobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket up until around 2016” before concerns about new regulation, especially in the U.S., began discouraging investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.Over the past five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has dropped 32%. That’s punished long-term holders, but has juiced the dividends the stocks pay. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields exceeding 8%.Investors may also be overstating the regulatory risks -- after all the firms have experience adapting to and profiting under new regulations --and there’s potential growth in alternative tobacco products and the new cannabis markets, Fox said.Still, there’s a reason why so many investors shun the stocks.“Smoking has been in decline for the past five decades because of what we call the ESG Squeeze: pressures from societal attitudes, regulation, and taxation,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there could be no smokers left in many markets, according to Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett.Read more: Smoking may disappear within a generation, analysts predictDart has made successful contrarian bets in the past. He made billions from companies such as Salomon Inc., Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.Trained as a chemical engineer, he’s long been focused on his investment portfolio instead of the family business, Dart Container, where he no longer has a role or ownership. Mason, Michigan-based Dart Container is run by his brother, Robert Dart.In recent years Dart’s focus seemed to shift from markets to property development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where he’s made his home. Dart Real Estate has developed $1.5 billion in projects, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.(Updates with total return swaps in fifth paragraph, Dart Enterprises’ response in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Foreigners needed to fill Singapore tech jobs crunch, says central banker

    A boom in technology jobs across all sectors in Singapore and a shortage of tech workers means the country will have to rely on foreigners to fill the gap, Ravi Menon, the managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Tuesday. Singapore is emerging as a regional tech hub but headhunters say it faces a severe talent crunch as more firms move in. This is partly because of government policies to tighten foreign hiring to offset falling Singaporean employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nasdaq plunges more than 2% as investors dump growth stocks

    The Nasdaq fell more than 2% on Tuesday as steep declines in megacap growth stocks pushed Wall Street below record trading levels, with investors seeking shelter in more defensive parts of the market. Highly valued technology companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc fell between 2.3% and 4.2%.

  • Warren Buffett is right, inflation is running rampant

    Inflation is picking up in a major way, C-suites across the country warn.

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Animal spirits are alive and well in the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging as much as 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking as much as 14% and Ethereum Classic jumping more than 30%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it is experiencing issues with crypto trading and is working to resolve them as soon as possible, according to its status update page.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.25 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks, the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, doesn’t offer Doge trading -- its shares are down more than 5% Tuesday, on track for the lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How record-high lumber prices are making new homes less affordable

    New home buyers are getting priced out of the market thanks to surging input prices and demand

  • Hertz confirms new offer from Knighthead, Certares for bankruptcy exit

    The revised offer aims to fund Hertz's bankruptcy exit through direct common stock investments of $2.9 billion, direct preferred stock investments of $1.5 billion and a rights offering to raise $1.36 billion. A media report on Monday said Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management's latest offer gives Hertz an enterprise value of more than $6.2 billion.

  • Chipmaker TSMC eyeing expansion of planned Arizona plant: sources

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is planning to build several more chipmaking factories in the U.S. state of Arizona beyond the one currently planned, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced in May 2020 it would build a $12 billion factory in Arizona, an apparent win by the Trump administration in its push to wrestle global tech supply chains back from China. TSMC is setting up a 12-inch wafer fabrication plant in Phoenix, and the facility is expected to start volume production in 2024, Taiwan's investment commission of the ministry of economic affairs, which approved the investment, said in December.

  • Analysis: Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders can accept Chairman Warren Buffett's hostility to bitcoin, blank-check acquisition firms and wild bets on trading app Robinhood. Buffett and his board opposed two shareholder resolutions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting last week that called for annual reports on how its companies are responding to the challenge of climate change, as well as reports on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip, tech shares renew declines as investors eye more earnings

    Stocks fell Tuesday after a mixed session a day earlier, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors awaited the next set of corporate earnings results.