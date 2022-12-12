U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

Personalized Packaging Market is Estimated to Expand from US$ 36.1 Bn in 2023 to US$ 60.39 Bn by year 2033-end | Get Intriguing Data Analysis by Experts| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest personalized packaging market CAGR of 5.5%. The personalized packaging market share is likely to be benefiting from the rising demand for luxury packaging.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the personalized packaging market is worth US$ 36.10 bn in 2023. A CAGR of 5.28% is anticipated in the market during the forecast period.

Due to the numerous uses from various industries, the demand for personalized packaging has increased. Manufacturers commonly use personalized packaging to enhance the consumer's perception of their brand.

The "Nutella Unica" campaign by Ferrero, which is Italian for "Unique Nutella," was a huge success for the brand in 2017. It entailed the introduction of a 7 million-jar limited-edition run of Nutella in that nation. The unique collection drew a good amount of buyers, and it was sold out entirely in a month.
The growing desire for luxury packaging, which is particularly pronounced in the APAC region, is projected to be advantageous for the personalized packaging market share. To reinforce their position in the rapidly growing market, regional manufacturers are increasing their capabilities and production capacity.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15923

The need for personalized packaging is projected to increase as companies gradually become more aware of what consumers are thinking as a result of branding activities. The industries with the strongest propensities for personalized packaging are the food and beverage ones.

Personalized packaging may increase brand recognition and facilitate customer interaction, but new designs require a lot more time and effort from businesses, which could increase manufacturing costs. Determining the best package design and marketing strategy for this calls for a sizable investment of marketing resources.

Key Takeaways

  • The personalized packaging market is likely to register at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period.

  • Historically, the personalized packaging market had a CAGR of 6.6% between 2018 and 2022.

  • The value of the personalized packaging market is expected to be US$ 60.39 bn by 2033.

  • Based on packaging type, the bottles segment is expected to have a CAGR of 4.5% in the personalized packaging market by 2033.

  • Based on the end use industry, the beverage sector is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 6.1% over the projection period.

  • With a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period, US market participants are significantly boosting the demand for personalized packaging.

  • From 2023 to 2033, the personalized packaging market in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.4%.

  • During the predicted period, the UK is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033.

Speak to Our Analyst https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-15923

Competitive Landscape

Personalized packaging may increase brand recognition and facilitate customer interaction, but new designs need a lot more time and effort from businesses, which could increase manufacturing costs. Determining the best package design and marketing strategy for this calls for a large commitment of marketing resources.

  • In August 2021, American business C-P Flexible Packaging acquired Fruth Custom Packaging and its subsidiary, Cleanroom Film and Bag for an unknown sum (CFB).
    The acquisitions help C-P increase its presence on the West Coast and its capacity for packaging semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment, and biopharmaceuticals.

  • Businesses may now create unique packaging for their products due to the introduction of the Amazon Prime Packaging program. Businesses are focusing on providing sustainable packaging solutions as a way to reduce their carbon footprint.
    For instance, Coca-Cola recently unveiled its PlantBottle packaging, which has up to 30% plant-based elements.

Heightened packaging costs as well as the quest for maintaining a balance between innovation and convenience to consumers continues to remain potent challenges in the intelligent packaging domain:

https://youtu.be/JCgak-G-jSw

Key segments

By Packaging Type:

  • Bottles

  • Containers & Jars

  • Bags & Pouches

  • Cartons

  • Envelopes

  • Boxes

By End-User Industry:

  • Food, Beverage

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Personal Care

  • Logistics

  • Others

Key segments:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia and Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15923

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/personalized-packaging-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Beverage Packaging Market Trends: The global beverage packaging market is expected to secure US$ 156.7 Billion in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 104.8 Billion in 2022

FMCG Packaging Market Analysis: The global FMCG packaging market is expected to reach US$ 418.8 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Outlook: The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032

Biodegradable Packaging Market Forecast: According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global biodegradable packaging market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 448.2 Bn in 2022

Packaging Automation Market Sales: The global packaging automation market is projected to register at a moderate-paced CAGR of 8.05% over the forecast period

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


