Personio raises $125M on a $1.7B valuation for an HR platform targeting SMEs

With the last year changing how (and where) many of us work, organizations have started to rethink how well they manage their employees, and what tools they use to do that. Today, one of the startups that is building technology to address this challenge is announcing a major round of funding that underscores its traction to date.

Personio -- the German startup that targets small- and medium-sized businesses (10-2,000 employees) with an all-in-one HR platform covering recruiting and onboarding, payroll, absence tracking and other major HR functions -- has picked up $125 million in funding at a $1.7 billion post-money valuation.

The Series D is being co-led by Index Ventures and Meritech, with previous backers Accel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Northzone, Global Founders Capital and Picus all participating.

The $1.7 billion valuation is a big jump on the company's $500 million valuation a year ago, and it comes after a year where the startup has doubled its revenues and was not on the hunt to raise, with much of its previous fundraising still in the bank.

Personio currently counts some 3,000 SMEs in Europe as customers.

In an interview, Hanno Renner, the co-founder and CEO of Personio, said that the startup would be using the funding to continue building out the product -- which operates a little like Workday, but built for much smaller organizations -- as well as expanding its presence in Europe.

Although SMEs can be a notoriously challenging customer segment, Renner said that a new opportunity has emerged: A new wave of people in the SME sector have started to realise the value of having a modern and integrated HR platform.

"We started Personio in 2016 wanting to become the leading HR platform for midmarket companies, and we knew it could be a great company, but we realize it can be hard to grasp what HR really means," he said. "But I think what has driven our business in the past year has been the realization that HR is not just an important part, but maybe the most important part, of any business."

Story continues

It may take one magic turn to convert users, he said, by providing (as one example) tools to recruit, sign contracts and onboard new employees remotely. Still, he acknowledges that the midmarket -- especially those companies not built around technology -- has been "lagging for years," with many still working off Excel spreadsheets, or even more surprisingly, pen and paper. "Supporting them by helping them to digitize in a more efficient way has been driving our business."

Personio is not the only startup hopeful that the shift in how we work will bring a new appreciation (and appetite) for purchasing HR tools. Others like Hibob have also seen a big boost in their business and have also been raising money to tap into the opportunity more aggressively.

Hibob is looking to build in more training tools, underscoring the feature race that Personio will also have to run to keep up.

But given the sheer numbers of SMBs in the European market -- more than 25 million, and accounting for more than 99% of all enterprises, according to research from the European Union -- the fact that many of them have yet to adopt any kind of HR platform at all, there remains a lot of growth for a number of players.

"SMEs are the backbone of the European economy, employing 100 million people across the continent, but it is also a sector that has been neglected by software companies focused predominantly on large enterprises," Martin Mignot, a partner at Index who sits on Personio's board, said in a statement. "Personio changes that, having created a set of powerful tools tailored to address the needs of small businesses."

“We have had the pleasure of working with some of the most successful SaaS companies in the world, and given Personio's success over the past five years and the immense market potential, we strongly believe in Personio’s ability to build an equally successful and impactful business," added Alex Clayton, general partner at Meritech Capital, in his own statement. "After many great discussions with Hanno over recent years, we are now excited to be joining the journey.” Clayton is also joining the board with this round.