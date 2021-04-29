Perspecta Achieves Amazon Web Services Managed Service Provider Partner Program Designation

CHANTILLY, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program designation. Acceptance into this elite audited group of AWS Partners validates Perspecta's expert-level skills as an approved next-generation MSP, offering end-to-end AWS solutions and support for government customers at all stages of the cloud adoption journey. Perspecta received the designation on April 19, 2021.

Perspecta has already been recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and achieved the following designations: AWS DevSecOps Competency, AWS Cloud Migration Competency and AWS Government Competency.

"We are proud to be further recognized for our expertise in leveraging next-generation business and technical best practices to help our customers take full advantage of the benefits AWS offers to solve complex challenges and meet critical business goals," said Mike Kirkland, senior vice president of offerings at Perspecta. "This AWS MSP designation is a testament to the diligence, ingenuity and solutions the Perspecta team delivers to our customers every single day."

The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners that are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle cloud solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs help enterprises solve business problems by driving key outcomes and provisioning for the future. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help customers through each stage the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day audit that affirms the Partner's ability to provide next-generation managed services in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to client AWS environments. Successfully completing the audit validates that AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that our business processes are best of breed, capable of delivering the full range of AWS Cloud services.

About Perspecta Inc.

At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 280+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.

