U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.25
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,003.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,920.00
    -24.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.30
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.39
    -0.17 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.50
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.14 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    +1.88 (+9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8810
    +0.0730 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,469.87
    +1,519.13 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.49
    +43.34 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,342.00
    -42.52 (-0.14%)
     

PERSPECTA INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Perspecta Inc. - PRSP

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Perspecta will receive only $29.35 in cash for each share of Perspecta that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick &amp; Foti, LLC)
KSF Filing Alert (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-prsp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perspecta-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-perspecta-inc---prsp-301257977.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • This Addition To Cathie Wood's ARKX Fund Is Drawing Big Bets From Options Traders

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is the third top holding of Cathie Wood’s ARK Space Exploration and Innovation ETF, and options traders are betting Kratos stock will make a big move in the coming weeks. The ETF is set to launch Tuesday on the Cboe BRX exchange under the ticker "ARKX." The Kratos Trades: At 9:47 a.m. Monday, a trader executed a call sweep of 288 Kratos options with a $22.50 strike price expiring on May 21. The trade represented a $138,200 bullish bet for which the trader paid $4.80 per option contract. At 9:52 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 367 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $16,500 bullish bet for which the trader paid 45 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 210 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $10,400 bullish bet for which the trader paid 50 cents per option contract. At 10:14 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 287 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $15,700 bullish bet for which the trader paid 55 cents per option contract. At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 151 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $11,300 bullish bet for which the trader paid 75 cents per option contract. At 10:20 a.m., a trader executed a call sweep of 393 Kratos options with a $30 strike price expiring on April 16. The trade represented a $31,400 bet for which the trader paid 80 cents per option contract. Together, the traders are betting $223,500 that the share price of Kratos is going higher. Why It’s Important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates the trader wanted to get into a position quickly and is anticipating an imminent large move in stock price. A sweeper pays market price for the call options instead of placing a bid, which sweeps the order books of multiple exchanges to fill the order immediately. These types of call option orders are usually made by institutions, and retail investors can find watching for sweepers useful because it indicates “smart money” has entered into a position. What Kratos Has To Offer: Kratos, a national security and communications company, has developed a number of products for use in space including systems, networks, satellites and signals. On Monday, Kratos announced that the American Society of Civil Engineers recognized Kratos’ autonomous truck-mounted attenuator. Kratos refers to the technology as an “infrastructure gamechanger” in the release. It’s no wonder Wood’s space and innovation focused ETF has bought shares of the company. So far Wood has purchased 2,203 shares of Kratos at a cost of $57,322. The stock makes up 5.62% of the ETF’s holdings. Options traders could be betting the stock is set to increase in the near future. Other top holdings include Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ARK's 3D Printing ETF (NYSE: PRNT). KTOS Price Action: Shares of Kratos were up 6.3% at $27.66 at last check. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMortgage Your House With Mogo, Get Bitcoin Reward: Why This MattersScore Media and Caesars Entertainment To Provide Sports Betting In Illinois© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood On Bitcoin: '$1 Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood’s most recent statements about Bitcoin suggest that the digital asset’s trillion-dollar valuation is nowhere close to where it might be in the near future. What Happened: Speaking at a CBOE panel, she said, “If we add all of the potential demand relative to the limited supply, we come up with incredible numbers over the long term. We have just begun. One trillion dollars is nothing compared to where this ultimately will be.” Wood also described the current market conditions as favorable for a Bitcoin ETF, with the right amount of liquidity and demand from institutional investors. “We are now moving into what I believe will be prime time,” she said. In fact, ARK CEO believes that the demand from institutions will be the driving force of Bitcoin’s rise in valuation. Why It Matters: According to research from ARK based on “a million Monte Carlo simulations,” if institutions want to minimize volatility and maximize their Sharpe ratio, they should put something between two and a half and six and a half percent of Bitcoin in their portfolios, because of its low correlation to any other asset class. As large institutions like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) have already allocated a portion of their cash reserves to Bitcoin, ARK’s prediction of institutional adoption has already begun taking shape. #Crypto Demand. What Really Matters for #Bitcoin: Increasing Demand and Adoption - The potential launch of Bitcoin ETPs in the U.S. should keep the price buoyed. Increasing institutional demand, notably into corporate treasuries and accolades from a few billionaires, are part pic.twitter.com/N8ktr4GICo — Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021 Wood’s fellow CBOE panel member Kevin O’Leary too had some thoughts on Bitcoin’s present and future valuation. “Even at a trillion dollars, it's tiny,” said O’Leary, commenting that if Bitcoin is going to grow, it’s going to be because it becomes compliant to ethics committees around the world. Price Action: Bitcoin was up by 4.05% in the past 24-hours, trading at $58,148 at the time of writing. The market-leading cryptocurrency resumed its upward rally, with some increased volatility after the $6 billion options expiry last Friday. Benzinga's recent interview with Cathie Wood See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVisa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum NetworkControversial Crypto Project BitClout Faces Legal Charges Over Selling Social Tokens Without Users Consent© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The pandemic is turning fracking companies into Bitcoin miners

    In 2018, the global cryptocurrency market had crashed, and Sergii Gerasymovych was looking for a way to keep his Bitcoin mining company afloat. Gerasymovych eventually settled on a plan to make money while cleaning up two notoriously climate-polluting industries. Gerasymovych’s biggest headache—as for all Bitcoin miners—was the price of electricity.

  • On-Chain Indicators Say It's Time To Go All In On Bitcoin, Crypto Quant Analyst Claims

    Ki Young Ju, head of on-chain analytics platform Crypto Quant, thinks it's time to go “all in” on Bitcoin. What Happened: When Bitcoin dipped to $53,000 on March 23, the analyst surmised that the bull run wasn’t over yet. He explained that while he was ready to buy the dip, he would patiently wait till on-chain supply/demand indicators say "all-in." “I think it's time,” said Ju referring to his comments last week, adding that the crypto market is getting better in terms of supply and demand. The crypto market is getting better in terms of supply/demand. Relatively many stablecoins across all exchanges thanks to the rise of $USDC $BTC holdings are decreasing fast Here's the ratio that BTC holdings in USD divided by stablecoins holdings across all exchanges. pic.twitter.com/PDQxAV2Urt — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) March 29, 2021 Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Ju said that he believed Bitcoin would take some time to get another leg up in terms of demand and supply. There were two main factors that led to this. The first one was too many Bitcoin holdings in U.S dollars compared to stablecoin holdings on spot exchanges, meaning that selling pressure was high on spot exchanges. Another was the fact that Bitcoin’s market cap was too big to get another leg up solely by leveraging the stablecoin market cap. Now that these indicators have stabilized, the Crypto Quant analyst believes that another price run could be underway for the market-leading cryptocurrency. Ju also noted, “Relatively many stablecoins across exchanges thanks to the rise of USDC,” referring to USDC’s circulating supply and exchange holdings that renew at an all-time high day after day. Earlier today, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled via cryptocurrencies using USDC. Price Action: Bitcoin gained close to 4% overnight, as it traded around $57,757 at the time of writing. Trading volume in the leading cryptocurrency was also up by 7.6%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood On Bitcoin: ' Trillion Is Nothing Compared To Where This Will Ultimately Be'Visa Allows Payments To Be Settled With Crypto Using Ethereum Network© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Chipmaker Micron’s Earnings to More Than Double in Q2; Target Price $115

    Micron Technology, one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings of $0.93 per share on Wednesday, representing year-over-year growth of more than 106% from $0.45 per share seen in the same quarter a year ago.

  • Dow ekes out record, stocks end mostly lower on jitters tied to investment fund margin call

    U.S. stocks finished mostly lower Monday in the wake of a large investment fund being forced to sell massive holdings in stocks.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's why Wall Street is terrified over 'Tiger Cub's' surprise portfolio blowup

    Wall Street is looking over their backs following the portfolio blowup of whale Bill Hwang.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for April 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2021.

  • Fed won’t keep interest rates low so Washington can cheaply finance record debt, Waller says

    The newest member of the Federal Reserve insists the central bank won't fall prey to political pressure to keep interest rates low to help the government cheaply finance its huge and growing debt.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • NIO and Chinese EV Stocks Are Under Pressure. Here’s Why.

    NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng American depositary receipts are down again in early Monday trading. A Chinese editorial called out some problems with the country's electric-vehicle industry.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for April.

  • Tesla Stock Target Cut by Analyst Because Old Auto Makers Have More in the Tank

    Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois cut the target price on Tesla stock, but raised targets on Ford and GM stock.

  • Ex-SEC Chairman Clayton to Advise Brevan-Backed Firm on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- One River Asset Management, a $2.5 billion firm whose cryptocurrency funds are backed by hedge fund titan Alan Howard, brought on former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as an adviser, lending credibility to an emerging asset class that still lacks comprehensive regulation.Clayton will be one of three advisers to One River founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Peters. The other two are Kevin Hassett, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald Trump, and Jonathan Orszag, an economic consultant who previously worked in the Clinton administration.One River was mainly involved in bets on market volatility until the fourth quarter of 2020, when Peters started a digital asset subsidiary and raised funds from clients including Howard and Ruffer LLP to invest in Bitcoin and Ether. A macro investor, he wanted to develop a strategy that would appeal to institutional investors put off by the breathless boosterism common among the crypto-faithful.At the time, Brevan Howard had already acquired 25% of Greenwich, Connecticut-based One River Asset Management. Separately, Howard took a stake in the subsidiary, One River Digital Asset Management.Under Clayton, who left the SEC in December and recently become non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc., regulators determined Bitcoin and Ether weren’t securities, removing an overhang that could have impeded trading and acceptance of those tokens. He said he welcomed the opportunity to discuss and debate the evolving role of cryptocurrencies and related instruments from the other side of the table.Embracing Digital Assets“The digitization of our financial ecosystem isn’t just is coming, it’s already here,” Clayton said in an interview. “Three years ago, I didn’t believe we would be where we are today -- the number of respected investors who have embraced digital assets. I would not have predicted this level of take-up.”Those investors include hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio, as well as Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. Clayton said he doesn’t own any digital assets and isn’t required as part of his advisory role to invest in One River’s funds.Rather than currency alternatives, Peters sees digital assets as stores of value that can help diversity a portfolio and provide a hedge against inflation at a time when central bank liquidity is distorting prices of traditional investments. His timing was prescient, too.One River started buying Bitcoin in November, when the price was about $15,000. It has since more than tripled and his firm, which managed some $1 billion before then, now oversees $2.5 billion.“It’s no longer possible to understand what’s happening in markets, let alone where we’re going, without a deep understanding of digital assets, blockchain, tokenization and virtualization,” Peters said. “The real institutional flows haven’t even started yet.”HardlinerHe said One River is in discussions with other investors and the consulting firms that advise them on asset allocation.Clayton, a lawyer, developed a reputation among crypto-enthusiasts as a hardliner. While he was at the SEC, the agency blocked initial coin offerings, rejected applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs Inc. for not registering its token sales.He said his role at One River shouldn’t be read as a change in view on the importance of the rule of law and of regulation, whether in crypto or anywhere else.“I see a wide range of outcomes for digital assets that include strong government regulation, domestically and globally,” Clayton said. “The time frame is uncertain, but I expect there will be international coordination if not international consensus around digital assets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.