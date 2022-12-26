Persulfates Market Demand to reach US$ 869.7 Million in 2023; Market to exhibit a 3.7% CAGR until 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Burgeoning Wastewater Treatment Projects are propelling the Persulfates Market growth. Asia Pacific to be one of the key regions for the Persulfates market. The presence of several leading manufacturers in the plastics industry drives the Persulfates Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The persulfates market is projected to reach US$ 869.7 million in 2023 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. This is a result of increased persulfate usage by significant end-use sectors including electronics and plastics.



The market is expected to be driven by increased persulfate demand in the electronics industry as well as rising consumer preference in the paper, pulp, and textile industries. Electronics, polymers, and other industrial manufacturing processes were motivated by the 2021 laws' ease of application.

The market for persulfates has grown more rapidly as a result of this. The potential for persulfates to generate revenue in the upcoming years will be driven by the development of the electrical and electronic sectors as well as the improved efficiency of polymers.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15943

The US electronics market is the largest in the world in terms of size. Due to the utilisation of advanced technology, an increase in the number of R&D facilities, and a growth in consumer demand, it is likely to maintain its position as the market leader during the anticipated timeframe.

As a result, this component will significantly increase market revenue in North America. The development is attributed to the existence of a sizable number of plastic manufacturing industries in nations like China, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Asia Pacific has emerged as the dominant region, accounting for more than 45.5% of revenue in 2021

In 2022, the polymers segment led the market, accounting for more than 51% of total revenue

In 2021, the ammonium segment dominated the industry with overall revenue of more than 50.5%

Over the forthcoming years, North America is expected to grow at a revenue-based CAGR of 3.8%

As reported by the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturers' Association (CPMA), polymer production in India was 12.35 million tons in 2020 and 13.54 million tonnes in 2021.





Story continues

“The market size is attributed to rising persulfate consumption from major end-use industry segments such as polymers and the electronics industry” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Request for Customization to Get 40% Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15943

Key Market Players

Key players in the Persulfates market are Evonik Active Oxygens; RheinPerChemie; UI VR Persulfates; MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.; Fujian ZhanHua Chemical Co., Ltd.; Ak-Kim; Yatai Electrochemistry Co. Ltd.; Hebei Jiheng Group; Fujian Jianou Yongsheng Industry; San Yuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG announced the successful completion of its procurement of PeroxyChem in February 2020.

Calibre Chemicals, an Indian specialty chemicals company, acquired RheinPerChemie GmbH from Evonik in September 2022.

Everstone Capital, a Singapore-based firm, announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Calibre, a persulfate producer, in August 2021. With the help of Everstone's substantial and strategic resources, this collaboration aims to transform Calibre from a family-owned company into a global manufacturer.

United Initiator, an international persulfate manufacturer, launched its sodium persulfate plant in Huaibei, China, in October 2019. This new plant has a production capacity of 10,000 tons per year.

Key Segments Profiled in the Persulfates Market Survey

Persulfates Market by Type:

Ammonium

Sodium

Potassium





Persulfates Market by End Use Industry:

Polymers

Electronics

Pulp, Paper, And Textile

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Others

Persulfates Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15943

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global persulfates market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Ammonium, Sodium, Potassium), By End-use (Polymers, Electronics, Oil & Gas), & Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials at Future Market Insights

The Chemicals & Materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/persulfates-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Basic Methacrylate Copolymer Market Size: According to the latest study by Future Market Insights, the global basic methacrylate copolymer market is relishing a market valuation of US$ 6.14 Bn in 2022 and is all set to expand with a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022 – 2032 period.

Diphosphates Market Demand: In 2022, the market for diphosphates is expected to be worth $ 447.2 Mn. According to FMI, the market for diphosphates is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.30 % from 2023 to 2033, reaching US$ 710.6 Mn in 2033.

Spray Foam Insulation Market Growth: The market for spray foam insulation is estimated to account for US$ 1,910.4 Mn in 2022. The Spray Foam Insulation Market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 3,560 Mn by 2032.

Heavy Oil Cracking Catalyst Market Value: According to the latest market study conducted by Future Market Insights, the global heavy oil cracking catalyst market is relishing a market valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022 and is all set to expand with a CAGR of 4.3% during the 2022 – 2032 period.

Structural Adhesives Market Analysis: The structural adhesives market size is projected to be valued at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 21.3 Bn by 2033. The sales of structural adhesives are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



