Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring IT Infrastructure Providers, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & Key Investors

Peru data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during 2022-2027

The report considers the present scenario of the Peru data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Peru is one of the upcoming markets in other Latin America. The adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

Cloud adoption, 5G network deployment, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation are the major factor driving the Peruvian data center demand.

Peru has more than ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as Nabiax, Gtd Peru, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), and Telefonica data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and/or the constructed facility.

In Peru, cloud, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.

In terms of submarine cables, the deployment of the cables is increasing YoY in the country; for instance, in March 2021, the South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC)/Mistral of 7,300 km long was deployed by Claro and Telxius, which connects Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, and Guatemala.

The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various sectors enhances the digital transformation, which acts as a catalyst for investments in the country. Some industries adopting AI technology are the financial sectors, SMEs, and government entities.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the datacenter investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape in Peru, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Peru data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02

Coverage: 4 Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Peru

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

The Peru data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

The report includes the investment by the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection and Suppression

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In terms of 5G network services, the deployment of 5G connectivity services has increased the digitalization of private sectors, the healthcare industry, BFSI, and government agencies in Peru, which will enhance the investment from cloud and data center service providers in the country.

Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are some cloud service providers operating in Peru through authorized local partners. AWS plans to develop a local cloud region to provide public cloud services to Peruvian companies.

MAJOR VENDORS:

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Sytems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

Fluor Corporation

HDOS

PQC

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Assa Abloy

ABB

Alfa Laval

Axis Communication

Bosch Security System ( Robert Bosch)

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Generac Power Systems

HiRef

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Panduit

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

KEY INVESTORS

Nabiax

GTD Peru

Lumen Technologies

ODATA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Peru

10+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center It Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Lima

Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Peru

Data Center Investments

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Peru

Colocation Services Market in Peru

Retail Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

It Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suiooo

