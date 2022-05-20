U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring IT Infrastructure Providers, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & Key Investors

·5 min read

 DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Peru data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during 2022-2027

The report considers the present scenario of the Peru data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.

Peru is one of the upcoming markets in other Latin America. The adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

  • Cloud adoption, 5G network deployment, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation are the major factor driving the Peruvian data center demand.

  • Peru has more than ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as Nabiax, Gtd Peru, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), and Telefonica data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and/or the constructed facility.

  • In Peru, cloud, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.

  • In terms of submarine cables, the deployment of the cables is increasing YoY in the country; for instance, in March 2021, the South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC)/Mistral of 7,300 km long was deployed by Claro and Telxius, which connects Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, and Guatemala.

  • The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various sectors enhances the digital transformation, which acts as a catalyst for investments in the country. Some industries adopting AI technology are the financial sectors, SMEs, and government entities.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Peru colocation market revenue.

  • An assessment of the datacenter investment in Peru by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

  • A detailed study of the existing market landscape in Peru, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Peru data center market size during the forecast period.

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Peru

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 02

  • Coverage: 4 Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Peru

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • The Peru data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.

The report includes the investment by the following areas:

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Servers

  • Storage Systems

  • Network Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Switches & Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

  • Core & Shell Development

  • Installation & commissioning Services

  • Building & Engineering Design

  • Fire Detection and Suppression

  • Physical Security

  • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

  • Tier Standard

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • In terms of 5G network services, the deployment of 5G connectivity services has increased the digitalization of private sectors, the healthcare industry, BFSI, and government agencies in Peru, which will enhance the investment from cloud and data center service providers in the country.

  • Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are some cloud service providers operating in Peru through authorized local partners. AWS plans to develop a local cloud region to provide public cloud services to Peruvian companies.

MAJOR VENDORS:

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:

  • Arista Networks

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Sytems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Extreme Networks

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Juniper Networks

  • NetApp

  • Oracle

  • Super Micro Computer

CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:

  • Fluor Corporation

  • HDOS

  • PQC

SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

  • Assa Abloy

  • ABB

  • Alfa Laval

  • Axis Communication

  • Bosch Security System ( Robert Bosch)

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Daikin Applied

  • Delta Electronics

  • Eaton

  • Generac Power Systems

  • HiRef

  • Honeywell

  • Johnson Controls

  • Legrand

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Panduit

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv Group

KEY INVESTORS

  • Nabiax

  • GTD Peru

  • Lumen Technologies

  • ODATA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Peru

  • 10+ Unique Data Center Properties

  • Data Center It Load Capacity

  • Data Center White Floor Area Space

  • Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

  • Cities Covered

  • Lima

  • Other Cities

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Peru

  • Data Center Investments

  • Investment by Area

  • Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Peru

  • Colocation Services Market in Peru

  • Retail Colocation

  • Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Trends

  • Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

  • It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

  • General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

  • Tier I & II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

Chapter 7 Key Market Participants

  • It Infrastructure Providers

  • Construction Contractors

  • Support Infrastructure Providers

  • Data Center Investors

Chapter 8 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/suiooo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peru-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report-2022-2027-featuring-it-infrastructure-providers-construction-contractors-support-infrastructure-providers--key-investors-301551954.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

