Peru Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring IT Infrastructure Providers, Construction Contractors, Support Infrastructure Providers, & Key Investors

Peru data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.22% during 2022-2027
The report considers the present scenario of the Peru data center market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Peru is one of the upcoming markets in other Latin America. The adoption of digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT
Cloud adoption, 5G network deployment, implementation of AI, Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and digital transformation are the major factor driving the Peruvian data center demand.
Peru has more than ten operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Data centers such as Nabiax, Gtd Peru, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink), and Telefonica data center are Uptime Institute certified in design and/or the constructed facility.
In Peru, cloud, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and the government itself, which is shifting its workloads to the cloud, are the major demand drivers for colocation services.
In terms of submarine cables, the deployment of the cables is increasing YoY in the country; for instance, in March 2021, the South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC)/Mistral of 7,300 km long was deployed by Claro and Telxius, which connects Peru, Chile, and Ecuador, and Guatemala.
The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in various sectors enhances the digital transformation, which acts as a catalyst for investments in the country. Some industries adopting AI technology are the financial sectors, SMEs, and government entities.
The report includes the investment by the following areas:
IT Infrastructure
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems
Generators
Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
General Construction
Core & Shell Development
Installation & commissioning Services
Building & Engineering Design
Fire Detection and Suppression
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
In terms of 5G network services, the deployment of 5G connectivity services has increased the digitalization of private sectors, the healthcare industry, BFSI, and government agencies in Peru, which will enhance the investment from cloud and data center service providers in the country.
Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and AWS are some cloud service providers operating in Peru through authorized local partners. AWS plans to develop a local cloud region to provide public cloud services to Peruvian companies.
MAJOR VENDORS:
IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS:
Arista Networks
Broadcom
Cisco Sytems
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
NetApp
Oracle
Super Micro Computer
CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTORS & SUB-CONTRACTORS:
Fluor Corporation
HDOS
PQC
SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS
Assa Abloy
ABB
Alfa Laval
Axis Communication
Bosch Security System ( Robert Bosch)
Caterpillar
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
Generac Power Systems
HiRef
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Panduit
Rittal
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv Group
KEY INVESTORS
Nabiax
GTD Peru
Lumen Technologies
ODATA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Peru
10+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center It Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Lima
Other Cities
Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Peru
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Peru
Colocation Services Market in Peru
Retail Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation
It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7 Key Market Participants
It Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 8 Appendix
