Peru’s Political Unrest Puts Global Fruit Supplies in Jeopardy
(Bloomberg) -- Protests in Peru could jeopardize global fruit supplies as the world’s biggest blueberry exporter faces political unrest while the growing season is in full swing.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Energy
Fed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut Bets
China’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as Flu
Peru was thrown into chaos last week after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and then arrested following an attempt to dissolve congress. The country is not only the top blueberry shipper, but it was set to become the biggest global table-grape exporter this season, said David Magana, a senior analyst for Rabobank International.
Peru’s fruit supplies are especially critical to the US, where drought and storms have decimated domestic produce crops, sending prices soaring.
To be sure, Peru has set records for fruit exports in the past despite turmoil and unrest, and the industry has previously been resilient, Magana said.
“The Peruvian fruit industry has become an exporting powerhouse despite political instability,” Magana said in an email.
Read more: Peru’s president calls for early elections as chaos spreads
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
TikTok’s Problem Child Has 7 Million Followers and One Proud Mom
The Viral List That Turned a Yale Professor Into an Enemy of the Russian State
The US’s New Approach to Venezuela Is Starting to Bear Fruit
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.