Peru’s Political Unrest Puts Global Fruit Supplies in Jeopardy

(Bloomberg) -- Protests in Peru could jeopardize global fruit supplies as the world’s biggest blueberry exporter faces political unrest while the growing season is in full swing.

Peru was thrown into chaos last week after former President Pedro Castillo was impeached and then arrested following an attempt to dissolve congress. The country is not only the top blueberry shipper, but it was set to become the biggest global table-grape exporter this season, said David Magana, a senior analyst for Rabobank International.

Peru’s fruit supplies are especially critical to the US, where drought and storms have decimated domestic produce crops, sending prices soaring.

To be sure, Peru has set records for fruit exports in the past despite turmoil and unrest, and the industry has previously been resilient, Magana said.

“The Peruvian fruit industry has become an exporting powerhouse despite political instability,” Magana said in an email.

Read more: Peru’s president calls for early elections as chaos spreads

