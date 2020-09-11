Peru’s Congress to Consider Impeaching President Over Tapes

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s congress will vote whether to start impeachment proceedings against President Martin Vizcarra after lawmakers accused him of lying and seeking to obstruct a graft probe involving government officials.

Lawmakers will meet at 10 a.m. in Lima on Friday to debate the motion, which calls for Vizcarra’s impeachment on the grounds of “moral incapacity.”

Speaking to parliament late Thursday, the head of congress, Manuel Merino, called for the Armed Forces and the wider population to remain calm, adding that lawmakers will act in accordance with the constitution.

The political turmoil threatens to deepen a crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the Peruvian economy to contract 30% in the second quarter, the deepest slump of any major economy. It follows a series of clashes between the opposition-controlled congress and the executive as Peru heads to general elections in April.

Prosecutors and lawmakers earlier this year began probing alleged irregularities in the government’s hiring of a little-known singer to give motivational talks at the Culture Ministry. The singer, Richard Cisneros, is alleged to have used contacts in the presidential palace to obtain contracts totaling about $50,000, despite lacking experience.

Speaking in a televised address earlier Thursday, Vizcarra said the release of the tapes was part of a plot by political opponents to remove him from power.

“If you want to impeach me, here I am. With my head held high and my conscious clear,” he said. “Nothing of what was presented today, illegally, constitutes grounds for impeachment. I’m not going to resign. I don’t run away.”

Leaked Recordings

Vizcarra’s opponents need 52 votes to start impeachment proceedings against him. If the motion is admitted, the unicameral congress will reconvene at a later date to hear his defense and vote on his ouster. The opposition needs 87 votes to him force out.

Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned after an opposition lawmaker released videos that showed his allies apparently negotiating votes to stave off his impeachment. Since replacing him in 2018, Vizcarra has frequently clashed with the opposition-controlled congress after he pushed for reforms designed to stamp out corruption in the judicial and political systems.

Prosecutors investigating the case searched offices at the presidential palace in Lima on June 1. Vizcarra turned down a request to testify to a congressional committee last week.

In his national address, the president said that while he knew Cisneros, he had nothing to do with his hiring. He said the tapes played in congress earlier on Thursday had been “edited and manipulated.”

In one excerpt, Vizcarra appears to say Cisneros made several visits to the presidential palace and instructs his staff to say only a couple of them happened.

In another recording, Cisneros appears to brag about having close ties with Vizcarra, claiming credit for the president’s rise to power and for his decision to close congress last year.

