Peru Protesters Threaten to Halt Antapaccay, Bambas: Republica

Andreina Itriago Acosta
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Peru’s demonstrators have threatened to stop work at Glencore’s Antapaccay and MMG’s Las Bambas copper mines in protest against the country’s new president and to demand fresh general elections, according to La Republica.

The demonstrators in south Peru said every state company will stop working and that they’ll block roads.

Unions and social organizations in Arequipa, the country’s second-most populous city, have announced protests will continue. The Federation of Education Workers and the Departmental Federation of Workers of Cusco, also in south Peru, have said they’ll join a 24-hour national strike on Dec. 15, according to La Republica.

In the city of Andahuaylas, protests have left at least 21 people injured, including two policemen.

The demonstrations pose a challenge to new President Dina Boluarte as she tries to restore calm after the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo led to chaos last week.

Since Boluarte doesn’t have a party in congress, she is at risk of being ousted before her term expires in 2026. She is the nation’s sixth leader since the start of 2018.

