Peru Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 Featuring Movistar, Claro, Americatel, and Gilat To Home - Peru's Mobile Operators Await Delayed Spectrum Auction
Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Peru's mobile operators await delayed spectrum auction
Peru's mobile market has made great strides in recent years, supported by government programs to bridge digital divides and widen the reach of services in rural and remote areas. Movistar noted that through it 'Internet for All' program, its LTE network was available to some 13,000 rural towns and settlements across the country as of September 2021.
5G services have been launched by MNOs using existing concessions. Entel's 5G infrastructure covered over 90 sites in districts of Lima, Callao, Arequipa, Chiclayo, and Trujillo by September 2021. However, though the auction of additional spectrum for 5G use has been delayed, and this has put a dampener on the consumer uptake of 5G services.
America Movil's shareholders in September 2021 approved a proposal to spin-off the company's telecom towers and other passive infrastructure in its Latin American markets to a newly created subsidiary, Sitios Latinoamerica.
The deal includes about 36,000 sites across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. In Peru alone, the deal affects some 3,687 sites.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Latin America Market Comparison
Market characteristics
Market Leaders
Market Challengers
Market Emergents
TMI versus GDP
Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
Regulatory environment
Historical overview
Regulatory authorities
Fixed-line developments
Mobile network developments
Mobile market
Mobile statistics
Mobile infrastructure
Mobile content and applications
Major mobile operators
Fixed-line broadband market
Market analysis and statistics
Government initiatives
Hybrid fibre coax (HFC) networks
Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
Other fixed broadband services
Digital economy
Internet of Things
E-Government
E-Learning
e-Commerce
Fixed network operators
Movistar Peru (Telefonica)
Claro Peru (America Movil)
Americatel Peru (Entel)
Gilat To Home Peru (GHP)
Telecommunications infrastructure
National telecom network
International infrastructure
Appendix Historic data
