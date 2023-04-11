Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 36%, while public companies hold 35%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 60% of the company

Insiders own 12% of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 36% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And public companies on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Versalite Sdn Bhd with 33% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 27% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 7.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 2 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM573m, and insiders have RM68m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 36%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 35% of Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

