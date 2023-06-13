Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's (KLSE:PERSTIM) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad (KLSE:PERSTIM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad is:

7.2% = RM39m ÷ RM543m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

At first glance, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.2%, we may spare it some thought. Even so, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad has shown a fairly decent growth in its net income which grew at a rate of 14%. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 29% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 33%, which implies that it retains the remaining 67% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its fairly high earnings growth number, which no doubt was backed by the company's high earnings retention. Still, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping a lot of benefit to the investors. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia (Perstima) Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here