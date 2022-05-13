Pervasip Announces Strategic Partnership With Freedom Cannabis

Pervasip Corp.

RYE BROOK, N.Y., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pervasip Corp. (OTCPK: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, and Zen Asset Management, owners of the Artizen brand (jointly referred to as “Artizen”) today announced that it has formed a strategic relationship with Canada based Freedom Cannabis to pursue mutually beneficial business opportunities.



The strategic relationship will see the two companies collaborate on areas of mutual benefit, including co-branding and sharing intellectual property. The two companies entered into the relationship after signing a non-binding Letter of Intent that forms the basis of the agreement.

“Freedom and its management team have an impressive foundation for growth, and we are pleased to enter into this relationship, maximizing each other’s potential, especially at a time when we are expanding Artizen across the United States. Building on the recognition of Artizen as the 9th largest independent cannabis flower brand in the US, Freedom is the perfect strategic partner to both accelerate our growth and enter the Canadian market,” said German Burtscher, Pervasip’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The strategic relationship is beneficial to both companies as they build brand awareness in their respective markets. The cannabis companies are licensed producers and managers of premier brands and are quickly gaining market share in both Canada and the US. The LOI also contemplates a potential joint venture between the two companies for Artizen branded product to be grown at the Freedom facility located just outside of Edmonton, Alberta. This would include licensing of the Artizen brand in Canada and Freedom licensing its brand to Artizen in the US.

“For Freedom Cannabis, this is a very important step forward,” explained Freedom Cannabis CEO, JohnFrank Potestio. “This provides our company with a very important foothold in the US market that can be developed even further as our two companies begin to collaborate.”

The two companies will also explore a potential merger in the future, depending on market conditions and regulatory approvals, that would significantly increase market share in North America. A potential merger would be dependent on due diligence by both parties, Freedom Cannabis pursuing a public offering in Canada, and legalization of cannabis at the federal level in the US.

“We are very pleased to have formed a working relationship with Artizen,” explained JohnFrank Potestio. “Artizen shares the same values as Freedom Cannabis and is dedicated to becoming one of the leading brands in North America. This provides a significant opportunity for Freedom to access the US market while continuing to build its brand in Canada.”

Pervasip Corporation

Pervasip Corp., a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, owns Artizen Corporation and its subsidiary, Zen Asset Management LLC, a diversified asset management company founded to acquire, develop, and support companies and technologies in the cannabis industry. ZAM’s existing clients operate four licensed cannabis cultivation and one processing facility in Washington. Most of the biomass produced by these independent cultivators has been sold historically under the Artizen™ brand, including all-time top selling products in flower in Washington state. Additional information on Artizen-branded products is available online at www.artizencannabis.com. Pervasip additionally owns 5% of KRTL Biotech, Inc., a developer of biotechnologies with a focus on pharmaceutical applications of cannabinol and psilocybin. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlbiotech.com. Additional information on Pervasip can be found at www.pervasip.net.

Freedom Cannabis

Freedom Cannabis is an Edmonton, Alberta based licensed producer of premier quality cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated, including cannabis production, tolling services, packaging, and retail sales throughout Canada. Freedom Cannabis operates a 127,000 square foot facility that includes the largest solar installation for any cannabis company in North America. The Company lives by its core values, which is reflected in its high-quality production of cannabis flower. We Grow People! Producing Amazing Cannabis! Changing Lives Additional information on Freedom Cannabis can be found at www.freedomcannabis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact:

T: 206-590-2408, Extension 102

E: info@pervasip.net



