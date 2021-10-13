U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,355.71
    +5.06 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.19
    -52.15 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,540.05
    +74.13 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.62
    +3.35 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.70
    +33.40 (+1.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0055 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0046 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4550
    -0.1350 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,943.19
    +1,259.03 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.89
    +10.48 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Perx Health Secures Funding To Bring Daily Engagement In Digital Care To The U.S.

·4 min read

Already used by major global insurers and healthcare brands including AIA, QBE, Roche, and AstraZeneca, as well as Australia's national healthcare system, Perx solves digital healthcare's #1 health challenge - daily engagement of patients in digital care

Clinical studies published in the British Medical Journal and American Journal of Managed Care validate that Perx's precision behavior change approach improves patient adherence to over 95% and improves bio-marker outcomes in patients managing multiple conditions

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newswise -- Perx Health, a digital health startup, today announced its expansion into the U.S. and a $3 million AUD ($2.2M USD) seed funding round led by AirTree Ventures. The Perx behavior change platform was launched in 2017 and supports people with chronic health conditions like diabetes and complex behavioral health conditions, with a proven engagement approach that helps them adhere to daily treatment plans.

Perx is already used by major global healthcare brands such as AIA, QBE, Roche and AstraZeneca, and Australia's national healthcare system. Perx's approach improves condition management behavior as evidenced by a gold-standard randomized clinical trial. The trial showed complex chronic patients using Perx were twice as likely to adhere to treatment plans over 12 months and improve their diabetes and cardiovascular control.

"Lack of patient engagement is the number one challenge for health plans in delivering digital care programs," says Scott Taylor, CEO, and co-founder of Perx Health. "Our team recognizes that there's no silver bullet for behavior change and that people are motivated differently. So rather than applying a one-size-fits-all theoretical approach, we use algorithms and empirical data to unlock behavior change for all individuals. This precision behavior change approach can engage patients 4-5 times daily and consistently for over six months. Our mission is to impact those vulnerable populations who have been left behind by the first wave of digital health programs."

Perx was founded in Australia in 2017. Coupled with the market expansion and capital raise, Taylor has relocated to lead Perx's new U.S. team, which includes Sales and Marketing professionals from leading U.S. digital health companies like Omada, Physera, Propeller, Diagnostic Robotics, and Crossover Health. The company is also introducing its advisory board that includes senior executives Fawad Butt, former Chief Data Officer of UnitedHealthcare, and Dr. Mike Cantor, former Chief Medical Officer of Bright Health. The U.S. headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois.

According to the CDC, over 150 million Americans live with a chronic condition. Over half of them are managing more than one chronic condition. The Perx Health platform uses a proprietary precision behavioral science approach to drive long-term, sustained changes in behavior that improve outcomes for members. Perx has an average daily engagement of 4.4 sessions and an average treatment plan adherence of over 95%.

Perx offers a single solution that works across any condition (or multiple conditions) managed by patients, including diabetes, cardiovascular, behavioral and mental health, respiratory, and musculoskeletal conditions, as well as less prevalent conditions like Hepatitis C and HIV. Perx has also been validated for patients with complex social determinants of health, such as vulnerable public hospital patients with multiple chronic conditions and a government-sponsored program for higher-risk Indigenous Australians living with COVID-19.

"The Perx team has solved the hardest problem in digital health, maintaining the attention of the most complex and most vulnerable patients," said Jackie Vullinghs, Partner at AirTree Ventures. "The opportunities are now endless for how they could use that attention to help payers and providers transition care from reactive and sporadic to preventative and continuous."

Perx Health partners with health plans, healthcare systems, and employers to build high-engagement programs that deliver meaningful, sustainable behavior change for chronic conditions. To learn more, reach out at perxhealth.com.

About Perx Health
Perx Health uses its proprietary precision behavior change approach to motivate anyone living with chronic conditions to adhere to their treatment plans. Perx was founded in Australia in 2017 and has already helped tens of thousands of patients increase their engagement, improve their adherence and see better health outcomes. Perx launched in the U.S. in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Provided by Newswise, online resource for knowledge-based news at www.newswise.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perx-health-secures-funding-to-bring-daily-engagement-in-digital-care-to-the-us-301399645.html

SOURCE Perx Health

Recommended Stories

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • 2 Super-Charged Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Growth stocks can be a thing of beauty. The trick, if you will, is to suss out growth stocks that won't rot on the vine, so to speak. While both of these biotech stocks have more than doubled in value in the past three years, I believe each of these healthcare equities still has a lot of room to run in 2022 and beyond.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds Snapped Up Crispr Shares Ahead of Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Crispr Therapeutics AG plunged 8.8% in postmarket trading Tuesday after an experimental blood cancer therapy disappointed investors. That may spell more bad news for a Cathie Wood fund that’s already slid more than 20% this year.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the

  • 3 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in biotech companies can be hard to figure out. Great science and early-stage success doesn't always translate into drug approvals. In fact, only 10% of drug candidates that enter phase 1 trials will make it to the market.

  • Lexaria's Technology Proven to Deliver Oral THC More Effectively

    Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire - October 13, 2021 – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is ple...

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • An FDA committee will discuss Moderna boosters. Here's what to expect

    This week marks another potential watershed moment for Moderna Inc.'s Covid-19 vaccine: A key advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to meet to discuss so-called "booster shots."

  • Moderna Stock Rises, But FDA Declines To Push For Covid Booster Shot Ahead Of Key Meeting

    Moderna stock rose Tuesday even after the Food and Drug Administration held off recommending a booster dose of the company's Covid shot.

  • Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot May Bolster Immune Response, FDA Staff Says

    While FDA staff didn't take a stance on whether to approve the booster or not, they said data provided by J&J indicated booster shots could help bolster an immunological response.

  • Cerner CEO lays out mission of battling health care 'noise'

    New Cerner Corp. CEO Dr. David Feinberg extols the progress made in health care, but he notes that patients and providers still must deal with significant hassles, something he intends to have the North Kansas City health IT company ameliorate.

  • Kroger, Dollar General, and Other Chains Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

    We all have items in our pantries that have been sitting there for way too long—we just haven't gotten around to tossing them. But if you have a pantry full of certain canned foods, then it may be time to do some purging right now. One of the latest recalls announced by the the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is of a canned product that's sold at major chains, from Kroger to Dollar General. Read on to find out the details and what you should do if you have the product in question at home.R

  • Why Shares of Quanterix Are Climbing This Morning

    Shares of life sciences company Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX) are up 14% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today after the Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough status to its blood test for a biomarker of Alzheimer's disease. Tau is a protein that stabilizes microtubules in the neurons of the central nervous system. In Alzheimer's disease, tau detaches from the microtubules and tangles.

  • Guidance around daily low-dose aspirin shifts

    A panel of medical experts now says most adults should not take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

  • Overdose Unknown: How Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Is Working to Solve a Growing Marijuana Overdose Problem

    Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Many people today remain unaware of the risks an overdose of marijuana carries. In fact, some people don’t believe overdosing on cannabis to be possible. For many, even talking about marijuana overdose conjures up images of disingenuous scare-tactic campaigns from the days of old. But while it’s true that responsible marijuana use is an enjoyable way for many to relax or socialize, overdosing is, in fact, very real. The medical term for it is “acute cannabinoid

  • 2 Stocks Set to Win From the Historic Malaria Vaccine Approval

    Few diseases have wreaked as much havoc as malaria. In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million malaria cases. Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of a malaria vaccine in children.

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • This investor crushes his fund’s benchmark with these 10 stocks

    Neal Kaufman at the Baron Health Care Fund seeks out companies with durable advantages and recurring revenue.

  • FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

    For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. Facing a court deadline, the FDA has been conducting a sweeping review of vaping products to determine which ones should be allowed to remain on the market. The agency said in September it had rejected applications for more than a million e-cigarettes and related products, mainly due to their potential appeal to underage teens.