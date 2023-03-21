Perx Secures Dual ISO Certifications for Information Security and Privacy

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perx Technologies is thrilled to announce that the Perx customer engagement and loyalty SaaS platform that powers some of the biggest B2C brands in financial services, retail and telecommunications, has been awarded ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certification for information security and privacy. The company's dual ISO certification demonstrates their commitment to providing clients with the highest level of security and privacy when it comes to their data.

What is ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019?

ISO/IEC27001:2013 is a globally recognized information security management standard that outlines the best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). It is designed to help organizations manage their information security risks and protect their valuable data from unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, destruction, or disruption.

ISO 27018:2019 is a new international standard that provides guidelines for protecting personal data in the cloud. It specifies the requirements for cloud service providers (CSPs) to protect the privacy of their customers' personal data and comply with relevant data protection regulations.

Why are these certifications important?

As a loyalty and engagement SaaS solution provider that handles sensitive customer data, Perx Technologies understands the importance of maintaining the highest level of security and privacy. The ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certifications are globally recognized standards that demonstrate the company's commitment to protecting clients' data from security breaches, cyber-attacks, and other threats.

By achieving these certifications, Perx Technologies has shown that they have implemented robust security and privacy controls and have undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure compliance with the standards. Clients can have peace of mind knowing that their data is safe and secure with Perx .

How does this benefit the clients?

The clients are at the heart of everything the company does, and Perx Technologies believes that the clients' success is their success. By achieving ISO/IEC27001:2013 and ISO 27018:2019 certification, Perx Technologies is better equipped to meet clients' evolving security and privacy needs.

With these certifications, clients can:

Trust that Perx Technologies has implemented the necessary controls to protect their data

Demonstrate compliance with relevant regulations and standards

Enhance their reputation and brand image by partnering with a certified vendor

Enjoy peace of mind knowing that their data is secure and their customers' privacy is protected

Commenting on the accomplishment, CEO and Founder, Anna Gong said, "I am ecstatic to announce that Perx has just achieved dual ISO certification for information security and privacy! This is a huge milestone for us, as it showcases our unwavering dedication to protecting our clients' data and ensuring their utmost satisfaction. Our cutting-edge customer engagement and loyalty Platform is now more secure than ever before, and we cannot wait to continue powering the biggest and best B2C brands in the business. Congratulations to the entire Perx team for this remarkable achievement!"

About Perx

Perx Technologies offers the world's first self-service, intelligent, and intuitive loyalty management and customer engagement platform, enabling businesses to build deeper, more profitable, and longer-lasting relationships with their customers. Based in Singapore and powering some of the largest brands in the region, the company delivers an intelligent solution that enables brands to drive and monetize customer actions and customer-brand interactions through dynamic, data-driven experiences. For more information, visit Perxtech.com

