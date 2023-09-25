Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PESONA) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PESONA), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM11m ÷ (RM600m - RM270m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 7.8% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a side note, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 45% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 35% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

