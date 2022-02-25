PesoRama Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Erica Fattore, President and Chief Executive Officer, PesoRama Inc. ("PesoRama") (TSXV: PESO) and her team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, is a Mexican value single price-point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas, targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings, which include household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery, and more.

