U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,407.56
    -15.59 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,837.62
    -278.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,769.15
    +7.85 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.18
    -19.40 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.05
    -2.51 (-3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1847
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1770
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4940
    +0.4440 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,358.29
    +1,237.02 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.14
    +43.38 (+4.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Pessary Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Pessary Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Gellhorn, Ring, Donut), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pessary Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126823/?utm_source=GNW

Pessary Market Growth & Trends

The global pessary market size is expected to reach USD 547.2 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in the demand for pessaries has been witnessed in recent years as compared to the surgeries performed for pelvic organ prolapse. Easy and convenient application has largely favored the growing usage of pessaries among patients.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of women aged 65 years and above in America would double by 2030 to reach over 40 million. Vaginal pessaries have a high success rate and minimal complication rate for the treatment of both incontinence and prolapse. When successfully fitted, they are associated with high patient satisfaction.

Sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-associated diseases are also expected to contribute to market growth. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as urinary inconsistency, pelvic organ prolapse and the rising number of geriatric population is fueling the demand for vaginal pessaries.

The market for vaginal pessary is competitive.The most notable participants in the market are CooperSurgical, Biotique America, and MedGyn.

Key players are involved in new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge over each other.For instance, CooperSurgical, based in the United States, invented the Milex Pessary Fitting Kit.

The kit is designed for physicians and doctors who can use it to determine the exact size of the patient and prescribe the pessary accordingly. The introduction of these detailed analyses marks a significant shift in focus in the field of female healthcare around the world, which is propelling the market forward.

Pessary Market Report Highlights
• In terms of type, the ring pessary segment dominated the market in 2020, since the device is easy to insert and remove
• The hospitals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, as they are the primary point of care for treatment, furthermore, hospitals are known to offer superior care to their patients, and treatment at these centers are generally reimbursed, which drives adoption
• The clinic segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing number of patient visits and advanced infrastructure in clinics
• North America dominated the market in 2020 due to the increasing R&D spending, rising demand for medication development, strong governmental efforts, and current projects
• Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126823/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • BeyondSpring Stock Rockets 250% As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have been on a tear since its initial public offering (IPO) offering on July 29, and the recent interest of ARK CEO Cathie Wood has sent the stock surging this week. It became known before the market opened on Wednesday that Cathie Wood bought more shares of the stock recently for the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKF). The stock has nearly doubled since its IPO.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Gold stocks move in tandem with gold prices, but the stocks of several leading gold-mining companies have taken a beating this year, even though their gold production and revenues have risen steadily in recent quarters.

  • Boeing's High-Stakes Rocket Launch Delayed Indefinitely

    The Boeing Starliner launched has been delayed indefinitely as the company looks for the cause of a technical issue that emerged.

  • 10 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend paying stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Paying Stocks to Buy Now. There is no denying that the pandemic-led recession exacerbated the stock market volatility last […]

  • Recovery demand drives Lyft past estimates, GM stalls as Q2 misses

    Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down earnings which include: General Motors raising 2021 outlook despite missing on Q2 expectations as chip shortage continues to put constraints on production and Lyft crushing Q2 estimates as the company adds millions of riders on the wave of reopenings.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (KTOS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, inc (NASDAQ: KTOS)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 3, 2021, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • Why Cardlytics Is Plunging 25% Today

    Investors are punishing this small company for quarterly results that shouldn't be all that surprising.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.