U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.51
    +42.24 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,624.40
    +230.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,871.68
    +155.60 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.65
    +13.02 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.06
    -0.14 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.10
    -8.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    -0.0040 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2312
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6330
    +1.7580 (+1.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,315.34
    +1,424.73 (+5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.03
    +16.06 (+2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Pest Control Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the pest control market are Asante Inc., Bayer AG, Cleankill Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control Inc., Eco-Environmental Services Ltd., NBC Environment, Rentokil Initial PLC., Rollins Inc.

New York, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pest Control Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313433/?utm_source=GNW
, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection LLC, Terminix, Truly Nolen Pest Control, Adamas, Atalian Servest, Bell Laboratories Inc., JG Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., and PelGar International Ltd.

The global pest control market grew from $21.17 billion in 2022 to $22.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The pest control market is expected to grow to $31.44 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The pest control market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing chemical pest control, biological pest control and organic pest control.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The pest control is the process of managing (by using deterrents or repellents) or removing pests from the house or place of business.Pest control services include screening and sealing of openings to avoid entry of pests inside the premises.

It has various methods to control or prevent entry and infestation of pests. It helps in reducing illness and risk of harmful diseases and keeps the environment toxin-free.

North America was the largest region in the pest control market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the pest control market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of pest control are insects, termites, rodents, and wildlife.Insects are any of a group of arthropods (such as bugs or bees) having a distinct head, thorax, and abdomen, only three pairs of legs, and usually one or two pairs of wings (Insecta).

They are controlled by chemical, mechanical, and biological methods with applications in powder, sprays, pellets, traps, and baits. They have applications in various industries such as commercial, residential, agriculture, and industrial.

Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides are driving the demand for the pest control market.Bio-based pesticides are living organisms or natural products that control agricultural pests including bacteria, fungi, weeds, viruses, and insects.

Bio-based pesticides are used in agriculture pest control techniques and the subsequent integration of appropriate measures that lead to more natural alternatives to chemical pesticides that are eco-friendly and safer.For instance, in March 2020, Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee formulated simplified guidelines for the registration of biopesticides as compared to chemical pesticides.

The government of India launched ParamparagatKrishiVikasYojana (PKVY), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER), and Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme (CISS) schemes for sustainable agriculture production to promote organic inputs and chemical-free products to improve the health of the people. Therefore, the favorable government initiatives to promote the use of bio-based pesticides, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the pest control market.

Technological advancement are shaping the pest control market.Certain technologies will prevent or reduce the impact on nature.

These will include the destruction of crops humans and scheduled planting operations.For instance, in March 2021, Bayer AG, a Germany-based biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, launched Vynyty Citrus, a crop protection product based on pheromones and biology that will control pests on citrus farms.

Vynyty Citrus container is an innovative tool with an active liquid inside of it that doesn’t cause resistance or residues to build up in harvests or the environment.It is the first product of its kind to be available on the market that is made with natural pyrethrum and pheromones to control pests in citrus fruits.

By interfering with pests’ mating rituals, pheromones effectively suppress pest populations by preventing pest reproduction.

In January 2022, Pelsis Group is a UK-based global pest control technology company announced the acquisition of Brandenburg. for undisclosed amounts. Due to this acquisition, Brandenburg. will become part of Pelsis Group and works under Pelsis group. With this acquisition, Pelsis Group will enhance levels of product innovation, service, and support. Brandenburg is a US-based company that is known as a leading manufacturer of flying and biting insect control systems, producing products and technologies with vertically integrated manufacturing and in-house facilities in pest control.

The countries covered in the pest control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The pest control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pest control market statistics, including pest control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pest control market share, detailed pest control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pest control industry. This pest control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313433/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in RestructuringAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain i

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • EV Roundup: F & STLA's Electrification Strides Hit Headlines

    Amid EV revolution, legacy automakers Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) remain focused on launching new models and pouring millions of dollars into strengthening their position in the e-mobility domain.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Is Alibaba's US$34 billion stock rally justified? Here's what BofA, Deutsche Bank, Daiwa and Macquarie say about the business makeover

    Investors persevering with Alibaba Group were richly rewarded after the stock logged the biggest gain since November. The market reaction suggests its plan to overhaul the US$257 billion tech empire will bring great benefits to shareholders. The move is expected to unlock values from its assets, most analysts said, while allaying Beijing's concerns over the group's dominance in the local economy. Is the US$32 billion overnight gain in market value in New York, and HK$21 billion (US$2.7 billion)

  • Splitting Up an Empire: Here Are Alibaba’s Six Main Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is splitting its $220 billion empire into six business units as part of a massive restructuring that will free up its various divisions to operate with far greater autonomy. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverMcKinsey Starts Cutting 1,400 Jobs This Week in RestructuringHere

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cargill plans to halt grain export activities in Russia

    Cargill said on Wednesday it would take a further step back from the Russian market by stopping handling Russian grain from its export terminal from July, although its shipping unit will continue to carry grain from Russian ports. Most international grain traders have stopped new investment in Russia since last year following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine but continued exporting Russian wheat. "As grain export-related challenges continue to mount, Cargill will stop elevating Russian grain for export in July 2023 after the completion of the 2022-2023 season," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsThe Perth-based company wi

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.