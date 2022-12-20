U.S. markets open in 6 hours 17 minutes

Pest Control Market to Hit USD 31.94 Billion by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share & Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in pest control market are Service Master Global Holdings Inc., Bayer AG, Terminix International Company L.P, Anticimex, Rentokil Initial Plc., Ecolab Inc., Truly Nolen, Rollins Inc., Massey Services Inc., Bell Laboratories, and more players profiled

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pest control market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of the increasing rodent population and reach USD 31.94 billion by 2027. The change in climatic conditions and the rapidly growing population of rodents worldwide have increased the demand for these products worldwide. As per a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Pest Control Market Size, Share & Industry, and Regional Forecast, 2020 - 2027,” the market value was USD 19.73 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

The rise in the number of fatal vector-borne diseases is a major factor in promoting the market growth. The World Health Organization states an annual of 7,00,000 deaths to vector-borne diseases, which accounts for 17% of all infectious diseases in the world. Diseases caused by pests are promoting the need for various pest control methods such as biological, mechanical, and chemical methods, thereby augmenting growth. Additionally, the increasing urbanization and industrialization that propelled a rise in construction activities have also increased the hygiene standards among people. This further added impetus to the rise in the need for the product.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pest-control-market-102854

On the negative side, the use of pesticides and insecticides is strictly monitored by various agencies such as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States and the government. They have imposed stringent regulations on the use of fatal chemicals and highly toxic products and services that may pose a threat to the environment. This may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of pest control software is currently trending, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the future market.

 List of Top Players Profiled In Pest Control Market Research Report:

  • ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. – United States

  • Bayer AG – Germany

  • Terminix International Company L.P – United States

  • Anticimex – Sweden

  • Rentokil Initial Plc. - United Kingdom

  • Ecolab Inc. – United States

  • Truly Nolen – United States

  • Rollins Inc. – United States

  • Massey Services Inc. – United States

  • Bell Laboratories – United States

  • Other vendors

Segment:

Insects Segment to Dominate Market with its Proliferating Population

Based on the pest type, the insect's segment dominated the market in 2019 with a 49.30% market share. This is attributed to the rapidly multiplying insect population in both agricultural and non-agricultural areas.

Regional Analysis:

North America Emerged Dominant Owing to the Presence of Major Players

The increased awareness about the ill effects of pest attacks on health and hygiene is a major factor boosting the North American market, thereby making it the largest contributor. In 2019, this region gathered a revenue of USD 9.59 billion on account of the increasing number of commercial and residential infrastructural development activities. This coupled with the presence of a majority of pest management market manufacturers will help this region continue dominating in the near future.

Asia Pacific market on the other side is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace on account of the rise in urbanization activities across emerging nations such as Malaysia, China, India, and others. This, coupled with the rise in awareness about toxicity caused by pests and increasing expenditure on pest control products by consumers will help this region rise at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Browse Detailed Summary fo This Research Insights:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pest-control-market-102854

Competitive Landscape:

Players Emphasizing Innovative Product Launches to Gain Strategic Position in the Market

There are more than 40,000 companies dealing with these products and services worldwide, thereby leading to a highly fragmented competitive landscape. Some of the highest shares of the market are contributed by players such as ServiceMaster, Rollins Inc., and Rentokil. They are engaging in collaborative efforts and investing in new products launched to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the Significant Industry Developments of the Pest Control Market include:

September 2019 – The fourth-largest pest control company, Nomor Holding AB was acquired by ServiceMaster for increasing product portfolio in the European market.

January 2019 – Rentokil acquired Multicontrole Pest Control, a giant company operating in Brazil. The key objective of this acquisition is to expand the geographical presence of the market in the South American region.

Market Segmentation:

By Pest Type

  • Insects

  • Termites

  • Rodents

  • Others

By Method

  • Chemical

  • Mechanical

  • Biological

By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pest-control-market-102854

Read Related Insights:

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn  Facebook  Twitter Blogs


