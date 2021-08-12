U.S. markets closed

Pest Control Services Market 2020-2024: Emerging Opportunities with Dominant Market Players Including Ecolab Inc. and Massey Services Inc. | Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities with Pest Control Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Pest Control Services Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The pest control services market size is expected to increase by USD 5.10 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anticimex International AB (Sweden), Arrow Exterminators Inc. (US), Asante Inc. (Japan), Dodson Pest Control Inc. (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Massey Services Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), Rollins Inc. (US), SANIX INC. (Japan), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (US) among others.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The pest control services market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food industries, increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, growth in emerging markets and increase in deployment of digital pest control services are some of the prominent trends anticipated to boost the market growth positively during the forecast period.

The pest control services market covers the following areas:

Pest Control Services Market Sizing
Pest Control Services Market Forecast
Pest Control Services Market Analysis

This pest control services market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial), Application (General pest control and Termite control), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The residential end-user segment was the largest segment of the market in 2019. The segment will continue to dominate the market. In terms of geography, 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America.


Key Topics Covered:


1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

General pest control contributed 82% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 83% of the global pest control services market in 2024.

Buy the pest control services market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 General pest control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 17: General pest control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: General pest control market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 19: General pest control - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4Termite control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Termite control - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Termite control market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 22: Termite control - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Residential was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (4%).

Buy the pest control services market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 26: Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Residential market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 28: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Commercial market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 31: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

8. Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 38: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 39: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Europe market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 44: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 45: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: South America market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: MEA market 2019-2024 ($million), exclusive of COVID-19

Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 51: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increase in demand for insurance-based pest control services

9.1.2 Growing hospitality, pharmaceutical, and food processing industries

9.1.3 Complexity of pest control procedures and safety protocols for chemicals used in pest control

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Increasing availability of DIY pest control products

9.2.2 Commoditization of services

9.2.3 Implementation of stringent regulations

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Market consolidation through M&A

9.3.2 Increase in deployment of digital pest control services

9.3.3 Growth in emerging markets

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

10.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Anticimex International AB

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.4 Arrow Exterminators Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.5 Asante Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.6 Dodson Pest Control Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.7 Ecolab Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.8 Massey Services Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.9 Rentokil Initial Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.10 Rollins Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.11 SANIX INC.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11.12 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Overview

Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and Caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pest-control-services-market-2020-2024-emerging-opportunities-with-dominant-market-players-including-ecolab-inc-and-massey-services-inc--technavio-301353503.html

SOURCE Technavio

