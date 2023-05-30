Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Pestech International Berhad (KLSE:PESTECH) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Pestech International Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0026 = RM4.2m ÷ (RM2.9b - RM1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Pestech International Berhad has an ROCE of 0.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Pestech International Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Pestech International Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Pestech International Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.3% from 16% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Pestech International Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

We're a bit apprehensive about Pestech International Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 81% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

