Pesticide Residue Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030: Pesticides LC & LC-MS Analysis Gains Traction

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo

Global Market for Pesticide Residue Testing

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pesticide Residue Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Pesticide Residue Testing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fungicides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $403.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Pesticide Residue Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$275.9 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • ALS Ltd.

  • AsureQuality Ltd.

  • Bureau Veritas SA

  • Eurofins Scientific SE

  • Intertek Group PLC

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

  • SCS Global Services

  • SGS SA

  • Silliker, Inc.

  • Symbio Laboratories

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

173

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.3%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Pesticide Residue Testing: Overview & Outlook

  • Pesticide Residue Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Pesticide Reside Testing: Highly Relevant in Agri Commodities Domain

  • Opportunities in Food Packaging & Packaging Industry

  • Meat & Poultry: A Growing Vertical

  • Pesticides LC & LC-MS Analysis Gains Traction

  • Ion Chromatography Seeks Role

  • GC-MS/MS: Most Common Approach

  • Multi Residue Testing Makes a Cut

  • Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz9x0k

