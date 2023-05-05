Pesticide Residue Testing Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2030: Pesticides LC & LC-MS Analysis Gains Traction

Company Logo

Global Market for Pesticide Residue Testing

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pesticide Residue Testing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Pesticide Residue Testing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fungicides segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $403.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Pesticide Residue Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$403.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$275.9 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pesticide Residue Testing: Overview & Outlook

Pesticide Residue Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pesticide Reside Testing: Highly Relevant in Agri Commodities Domain

Opportunities in Food Packaging & Packaging Industry

Meat & Poultry: A Growing Vertical

Pesticides LC & LC-MS Analysis Gains Traction

Ion Chromatography Seeks Role

GC-MS/MS: Most Common Approach

Multi Residue Testing Makes a Cut

Issues & Challenges

