Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Pet Accessories Market to grow by USD 9.20 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the pet accessories market in the leisure products industry to grow by USD 9.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2021-2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Accessories Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Discover Leisure Products industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.


The pet accessories market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies an increase in the number of people owning pets as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

Technavio analyzes the market segmentation by product (Pet toys and Others), end-user (Dogs, Cats, and Others), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The advent of smart pet accessories is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the pet accessories market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The pet accessories market covers the following areas:

Pet Accessories Market Sizing
Pet Accessories Market Forecast
Pet Accessories Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

  • Ferplast Spa

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Laroy Group

  • Pets Choice Ltd.

  • Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

  • Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • Unicharm Corp.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Toys Market in Europe- The toys market size in Europe is segmented by product (activity toys and accessories, soft toys and accessories, outdoor and vehicle toys, games and puzzles, and others), distribution channel (specialty stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets, and department stores), and geography (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe).


Global Baby Carrier Market- The baby carrier market is segmented by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Pet toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

  • Ferplast Spa

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Laroy Group

  • Pets Choice Ltd.

  • Rolf C. Hagen Inc.

  • Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • The OurPet's Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/pet-accessories-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-accessories-market-to-grow-by-usd-9-20-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-reports-301350407.html

SOURCE Technavio

