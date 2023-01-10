U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Pet accessories market size to grow by USD 13,243.92 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global pet accessories market as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global pet accessories market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,243.92 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Accessories Market 2023-2027

Global pet accessories market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global pet accessories market – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape - The global pet accessories market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer pet accessories in the market are Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Blueberry Pet, Designer Pet Products, Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Hagen Group, Inter IKEA Holding BV, KandH Pet Products, Laroy Group, Petcraft, Pets Choice Ltd., Platinum Pets, Prevue Pet Products, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Tailpetz, Unicharm Corp., Ware Manufacturing Inc., Go Pet Club, and Honest Pet Products LLC and others.
The global pet accessories market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by an increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet accessories, and technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.

Vendor offerings -

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.: The company offers pet accessories under brands such as Classic Leather, Paws for the earth, Cooling, Small Bite, and Heritage Collection.

  • Blueberry Pet: The company offers pet accessories such as apparel, toys, beds, leashes, harnesses, collars, and pendants.

  • Designer Pet Products: The company offers pet accessories such as litter boxes, furniture, scratch furniture, bed, and perches.

  • Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd.: The company offers pet accessories such as green and wilds fallow large, joules nautical collar and neckerchief, all for paws little buddy warm bear, kong classic red small and Catit flower fountain with a led nightlight.

  • Ferplast Spa: The company offers pet accessories named such as Vogue CS, Multipla Hamster Large, Daytona Deluxe P, Multipla Maxi and Multipla Base Extension.

Global pet accessories market- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market-based end-user (dogs, cats, and others), product (pet toys and others), distribution Channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth of the dog segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Dogs require a lot of room and care. Working couples with nuclear families frequently purchase dog furniture. Additionally, they are highly preferred by residents of apartments who do not have gardens or porches for their pets to live in. These elements are therefore expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global pet accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pet accessories market.

  • North America will account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The high level of interest in pet ownership in nations such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico is driving market expansion in this area. Owing to the increasing population of elderly people that like companionship, the adoption rate of pets is high. Pet owner considers their pet to be a member of their family. As a result, North America has the highest expenditure on premium and luxury pet accessories other than pet food. Thus, the regional market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global pet accessories market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional accessories for pets is notably driving growth. To meet pet owners' desires, vendors are experimenting with creative ways to combine various features and designs. They are creating furniture and accessories that blend in with interior design while maintaining high aesthetic value. Traditional pet furniture was limited in its uses. However, modern furniture like beds, sofas, gates, crates, and trees is made to mix in with other pieces of furniture in the house. It is useful and complements other interior design elements well. Vendors also focus on the development of multifunctional products. Furthermore, factors like an increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, and technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The advent of smart accessories is a major trend driving the pet market. Vendors have released a range of smart accessories, including connected pet collars, smart beds, and pet food. The participants make R&D investments to create smart pet furniture to appeal to wealthy customers. These smart beds monitor the weight, rest, and activity of the animals and provide thermostatic climate management to keep them as safe and comfortable as possible. The smart bed includes a built-in scale and incorporates thermostatic heating and cooling features. This makes it easier for pet owners to manually or automatically change the temperature of the room for their animals depending on the environment and breed. Such trends will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Infrequent purchases and the low replacement cycle are the major challenges impeding the market growth. Pet owners only buy accessories when they are necessary. Due to the longer average lifespan of pets, accessories are either acquired for brand-new pets or when damaged accessories need to be replaced. These are designed to be used for a long time and do not need to be replaced frequently. The majority of these accessories are long-lasting and excellent. Pet owners only need to incur maintenance costs over the years, which are usually minimal. As a result, fewer purchases are necessary, which lessens the demand for frequent shopping during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pet accessories market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet accessories market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the pet accessories market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the pet accessories market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pet accessories market vendors

Pet Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13243.92 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Blueberry Pet, Designer Pet Products, Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd., Ferplast Spa, Hagen Group, Inter IKEA Holding BV, KandH Pet Products, Laroy Group, Petcraft, Pets Choice Ltd., Platinum Pets, Prevue Pet Products, Rosewood Pet Products Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Tailpetz, Unicharm Corp., Ware Manufacturing Inc., Go Pet Club, and Honest Pet Products LLC

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global pet accessories market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Pet toys - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 8.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

  • 13.4 Blueberry Pet

  • 13.5 Designer Pet Products

  • 13.6 Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd.

  • 13.7 Ferplast Spa

  • 13.8 Go Pet Club

  • 13.9 Hagen Group

  • 13.10 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 13.11 Laroy Group

  • 13.12 Petcraft

  • 13.13 Pets Choice Ltd.

  • 13.14 Rosewood Pet Products Ltd.

  • 13.15 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 13.16 Unicharm Corp.

  • 13.17 Ware Manufacturing Inc.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

